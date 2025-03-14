The Electric State: Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito on AI

The Electric State is shaping up to be one of the most thought-provoking sci-fi films of the year. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, this adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s graphic novel takes audiences on a visually stunning and emotionally charged journey through a world where technology and humanity collide. I had the chance to speak with two of the film’s stars, Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito, about the movie’s timely themes, AI’s real-world implications, and the moral complexity of their characters.

A Sci-Fi Film with Real-World Relevance

The rise of artificial intelligence has been one of the most debated topics in recent years, making The Electric State feel eerily relevant. The film explores a world where technology has evolved beyond human control, mirroring our current concerns about AI’s growing influence. When asked if the movie’s themes align with today’s ethical dilemmas surrounding artificial intelligence, Stanley Tucci didn’t hesitate.

“It totally correlates,” he said. “I know that in a lot of ways it can be helpful. People I know in the medical community are very excited about AI, and they’ve already made great strides in medicine. That’s a really good thing. But everyone is afraid of it because we realize how powerful it is. If it gets into the wrong hands, it becomes powerful in a negative way.”

Giancarlo Esposito echoed that sentiment, adding that the film is not just a warning but also an exploration of what makes us human.

“This script is ahead of its time. It depicts a world that’s decaying because humanity is going out the door,” he explained. “We need to be fostering empathy and understanding. This movie is potent, but it’s also fun. All of the robots have personalities that both adults and young people can relate to. There’s a brilliance in this film that’s like no other.”

Giancarlo Esposito on Playing a Complex Anti-Hero

Esposito is no stranger to playing iconic villains, but his role in The Electric State offers something different. When asked where his character falls on the hero-villain scale, he described him as a fallen hero—a man who once had good intentions but let his ego cloud his judgment.

“A fallen hero, an anti-hero, is someone who took it into his own hands because no one would listen,” he said. “He’s filled with hubris, filled with narcissism. He’s done it all, done it the best. But what makes this character so compelling is that he has the opportunity to make a revolutionary turn in his thinking. This movie encourages people to think for themselves, to have courage, and to go forward no matter the odds.”

It’s a rare opportunity to see Esposito play a character with such a dynamic arc—one that challenges the audience’s perception of morality and redemption.

Stanley Tucci on the Film’s Deeper Meaning

While The Electric State is an action-packed spectacle, it also carries an important message. Tucci hopes that audiences will walk away not only entertained but also thinking about the film’s allegorical connections to the modern world.

“You want them to look at it in some ways as an allegory for what is happening in our world today,” he said. “With technology, with the abuse of power, and the internment of races of people—embodied in this film by robots.”

With its timely themes, stunning visuals, and powerhouse performances from actors like Tucci and Esposito, The Electric State is more than just a sci-fi adventure—it’s a reflection of our world, wrapped in an epic, cinematic journey.

The Electric State premieres on Netflix on March 14, 2025. Don’t miss it! Watch the whole interview below.