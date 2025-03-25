WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix Results from March 24

The latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw streamed live from the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, and delivered another exciting night of high-stakes matches and surprise moments. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee provided commentary as the show continued to build momentum for WrestleMania 41.

Key Highlights and Match Results

The show opened with the arrivals of top stars like CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Dragon Lee, and Rey Mysterio. John Cena and Cody Rhodes kicked off the night with a heated segment, and Cena seemed to revel in his recent villainous turn. Feuds involving CM Punk, Logan Paul, and Penta also advanced throughout the evening.

The growing three-way rivalry between Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair took center stage as Ripley earned a rematch against SKY for next week’s episode.

Here’s a full breakdown of the matches and results from March 24:

The Usos vs. A-Town Down Under

Jimmy and Jey Uso took on Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in a thrilling tag match. Despite strong efforts from A-Town Down Under, the Usos walked away with the win via pinfall.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Women’s Intercontinental Championship)

Lyra Valkyria defended her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, who had Liv Morgan at ringside. Despite interference attempts, Valkyria held onto her title with a clean pinfall victory. After the match, Bayley rushed to help Valkyria fend off Morgan and Rodriguez.

El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee

Chad Gable, wrestling under the name El Grande Americano, took on Dragon Lee in a fast-paced match that showed off his lucha libre-inspired moves. Gable secured the win by submission.

Bron Breakker vs. Penta (WWE Intercontinental Championship Match)

In the main event, Bron Breakker defended his Intercontinental Championship against Penta. The match was interrupted by The Judgment Day, which led to Breakker winning by disqualification. The show ended with Finn Bálor attacking both Breakker and Penta, adding more fuel to their ongoing conflicts.

