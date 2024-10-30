Aldis Hodge & Prime Video Celebrate Premiere of “Cross” in Los Angeles

News Chat
October 30, 2024
Last night, Prime Video hosted a star-studded premiere event at nya Studios West in Los Angeles for the highly anticipated crime thriller series Cross, based on James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross books. The night saw an exciting red carpet and an exclusive screening of the first two episodes. Cast members, Prime Video executives, and Hollywood stars gathered to celebrate this pulse-pounding thriller, set to debut worldwide on November 14, 2024.

An Impressive Red Carpet Line-Up

"Cross" Global Premiere In Los Angeles Aldis Hodge

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Aldis Hodge and Isaiah Mustafa attend the “Cross” Global Premiere at NYA WEST on October 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Prime Video)

The red carpet sparkled with appearances from the series’ lead and producer Aldis Hodge, as well as cast members Isaiah Mustafa, Ryan Eggold, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, and Eloise Mumford. Showrunner and executive producer Ben Watkins joined the festivities, alongside Prime Video executives Mike Hopkins, Jennifer Salke, Vernon Sanders, Albert Cheng, and Sue Kroll. Hodge’s brother, actor Edwin Hodge, also joined the celebration, adding a personal touch to the evening.

Screening and Speeches that Excited Fans

"Cross" Global Premiere In Los Angeles Aldis Hodge

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: (2nd L-R) Virginia Ali, Aldis Hodge and Vida Ali attend the “Cross” Global Premiere at NYA WEST on October 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Before the screening, Sanders introduced the show, expressing excitement about reintroducing audiences to the iconic character Alex Cross, brought to life by Hodge. In his introduction, Sanders teased fans by confirming a second season, saying, “We cannot wait to reintroduce audiences to their favorite detective… and we’re excited to do this again for season two.” Watkins took the stage to thank Amazon MGM Studios for their unwavering support, followed by Hodge’s praise of Watkins’ leadership: “This is the greatest leader I have ever worked with.”

Themed Festivities and D.C. Vibes

"Cross" Global Premiere In Los Angeles Aldis Hodge

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Aldis Hodge, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell and Ben Watkins attends the “Cross” Global Premiere at NYA WEST on October 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Prime Video)

"Cross" Global Premiere In Los Angeles Aldis Hodge

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Ben Watkins, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Aldis Hodge, Eloise Mumford, Isaiah Mustafa and Ryan Eggold attend the “Cross” Global Premiere at NYA WEST on October 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Prime Video)

After the screening, guests enjoyed a lively after-party at nya Studios, complete with cocktails inspired by the show, including the “New Hero,” “Classic Gin Rickey,” and “The Deceiver.” Paying homage to the D.C. setting of Cross, the event featured a recreated Ben’s Chili Bowl, a famed Washington, D.C., spot, with the restaurant’s owners Virginia and Vida Ali in attendance.

Guests also enjoyed a special display of original artwork by Aniekan Udofia, a Washington, D.C. muralist commissioned through 9B Collective, a Black-owned concept art studio co-founded by Hodge. The artwork and collaboration underscore the show’s dedication to authentic storytelling and representation, honoring its D.C. roots.

Where to Watch Cross

All eight episodes of Cross premiere exclusively on Prime Video on November 14, reaching audiences in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. Be sure to tune in to experience the complex, suspenseful world of Alex Cross in this gripping new thriller!

 

alex cross aldis hodge amazon studios (2)

