The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Givewaway

December 9, 2024
Would you like to see The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim starring Brian Cox, Gaia Wise, Luke Pasqualino, Miranda Otto, and more?  Would you like to see it for free? Enter for the chance to win Fandango passes to see the film in theaters! Winners will be chosen at random from all entries received by 3pm CST on Thursday, December 12. The Fandango passes will be awarded via e-mail.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Link 1: Click Here To Enter

 

About THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM:

Award-winning filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama directs The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. He is known for Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex. The story unfolds 183 years before the events of the original trilogy. The film centers on Helm Hammerhand, the mighty King of Rohan, voiced by Brian Cox. It tells the story of his house’s heroic last stand at Helm’s Deep, a fortress recognized from The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

The narrative follows Helm as he leads his people against Wulf, a cunning and ruthless Dunlending lord. Wulf seeks vengeance for his father’s death. As the situation becomes dire, Helm’s daughter, Héra, voiced by Gaia Wise, emerges as a key leader. She plays a crucial role in resisting Wulf’s forces. Her bravery and determination become central to her people’s survival. This tale highlights courage, sacrifice, and resilience.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM Trailer:

 

Director: Kenji Kamiyama
Writer(s): Jeffrey Addiss, Will Matthews, Phoebe Gittins, Arty Papageorgiou
Stars: Brian Cox, Gaia Wise, Luke Pasqualino, Miranda Otto, Lorraine Ashbourne, Shaun Dooley, Benjamin Wainwright, and Yazdan Qafouri.
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim comes to theaters on December 13, 2024. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

