Throwback: Top 10 Best Characters of 2024

The past year might be over but the cinematic sparks it ignited are hard to ignore. Along with hardcore storylines and projects worth sequels, there were characters embedded in these projects that created magic on the big screens. Time to reminisce about our favorite and most popular characters of 2024 that carried the whole movie/series.

1. Glinda From Wicked

The perfectly pink “Good Witch” Glinda, who remains one of the most charming characters ever written, shines in the new Wicked adaptation. Ariana Grande reigned her screen space with several nominations and recognition for this role in the musical which is a Broadway dream come true. The soulful character covers the delightful journey of a privileged brat to becoming an empathic leader, impressing the audience like nothing else.

2. Feyd-Rautha From Dune Part II

The blood-thirsty and power-hungry heir to House Harkonnen was one of the most perplexing and ambiguous characters that came to the big screens in 2024. Austin Butler convincingly portrays the evil villain in Dune Part II who is the mastermind strategist who is willing to take anything for what he desires.

3. Moana From Moana 2

Just like the former movie of this franchise, Moana presented a picture of how self-discovery empowers true strength. Just like its previous film, this new installment was full of themes like environmental stewardship and resilience. It is one of the most loved characters of the year for sure.

4. Anxiety From Inside Out 2

Though all personified emotions in this movie were received with utmost love by its audience, Anxiety remained on top. What made the character loveable was how it resonated with the audience as it navigated the complex and intricate fears of the teenager. The film’s target audience highly applauded the surreal effect of anxiety on an individual and what it can potentially do to a person.

5. Elisabeth Sparkles From The Substance

The perfectly imperfect Elisabeth Sparkles ‘sparkled’ in The Substance. Her take on the world that doesn’t make much sense to her makes her one of the most relatable characters. Her admiration mainly lies in how she struggles to find the answers to existential questions with endearing charisma.

6. Garfield From The Garfield Movie

Garfield returned to the screen for such a treat for its loyal fans. The sarcastic, witty, orange cat returned with a new storyline and conquered the theaters. Where fans went to watch it for nostalgia, the new generation watched it for its unique humor and epic characterization, making it a hit for audiences of all ages.

7. Tashi From Challengers

Having mixed opinions from the critics, Zendaya’s sports romance was one of the most talked-about movies of 2024. No one can be a passionate, fierce, and ambitious sportsman who is blinded by perfection in her craft. Tashi’s physical and emotional battles throughout the film make her an interesting and empowered woman.

8. Ani From Anora

Speaking of adorably unhinged women, Ani from the enigmatic film Anora has a sharp intellectual mind that makes her navigate treacherous roads of politics and personal vulnerabilities. Accompanied by twists, turns, and fantasy this gained a following that celebrated this character like nothing else.

9. Venom From Venom: The Last Dance

Our favorite anti-hero returned to the big screen fulfilling expectations and receiving the same kind of love it got initially. His return conserved the real essence of his presence. Appreciated for his dark and dangerous side conflicting with his humanity was portrayed but the stakes were higher this time. Tom Hardy once again proved that he is worshiped by his fans and I refuse to believe otherwise.

10. Deadpool From Deadpool & Wolverine

Mentioning favorites, how can we forget the humorous Deadpool paired with broody Wolverine? The match made in heaven did an amazing comeback in 2024 with its viral TikTok dance and an awesome character-driven, action-packed plot. Not to forget Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s real-life friendship and chemistry adored by the fans hugely contributed to their on-screen success.

How can we expect anything less from this new year when the last one gave such iconic characters to cherish for a long time? With their fair share of complexities, wit, and emotional depth, they’ve made our good times even better.

Happy Watching!