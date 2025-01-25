“The Breakfast Club” Now Streaming on Tubi

Tubi, Fox Corporation’s free ad-supported streaming platform, has announced an exciting partnership with iHeartMedia to bring the iconic radio show and podcast The Breakfast Club to its audience. For the first time, fans can stream “best of” moments from the nationally syndicated morning show on-demand, as well as enjoy a dedicated FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) Channel launching in February.

Starring DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God, and Jess Hilarious, The Breakfast Club reaches over six million monthly listeners worldwide and boasts a massive social media following. This groundbreaking collaboration makes Tubi the first AVOD platform to offer The Breakfast Club on demand and as a FAST Channel, delivering daily highlights, curated clips, and greatest moments—all completely free.

A Cultural Phenomenon Now Streaming

Known as the voice of modern culture, The Breakfast Club is more than just a morning show. It’s a hub for honest conversations, celebrity interviews, and cultural commentary. The program has hosted some of the biggest names across music, entertainment, and politics, including Jay-Z, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, Lizzo, and even former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.

Originating from iHeartMedia’s Power 105.1/WWPR-FM in New York, the show is syndicated across more than 100 markets, including Houston, Atlanta, Miami, and Detroit, while also being a leading iHeartPodcast available on all major platforms.

What to Expect on Tubi

Starting today, fans can stream The Breakfast Club’s greatest moments on demand. In February, the dedicated FAST Channel will launch, delivering daily curated clips and highlights, ensuring viewers never miss a moment of cultural insight and entertainment.

Tubi’s Chief Content Officer, Adam Lewinson, emphasizes the significance of the partnership:

“The Breakfast Club transcends morning shows with honest conversations at the heart of culture. This partnership reflects our shared passion for bringing influential and entertaining content to a massive audience.”

John Sykes, iHeartMedia’s President of Entertainment Enterprises, echoes the excitement:

“This new partnership with Tubi extends the reach of this iconic franchise to new TV audiences everywhere.”

A Comprehensive Viewing Experience

By offering both on-demand and FAST Channel options, Tubi provides fans of The Breakfast Club with unparalleled flexibility to enjoy the show anytime, anywhere. This dynamic partnership reinforces Tubi’s commitment to delivering premium, culturally relevant content for free.

Stream The Breakfast Club now on Tubi, and don’t miss the FAST Channel launch in February!

Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!