Ranking the Top 10 Nicolas Hoult Movies

No one can deny the impact of Nicholas Hoult in Hollywood. Having a film career that is both versatile and dynamic, he’s been winning hearts for more than a decade. His stellar performances spanning multiple genres define his excellent range and ability to transform into any character. With him coming back with bigger and better roles, how about we take a ride back looking at some of his best performances yet?

1. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

The action-packed movie gave us some of the most memorable cinematic moments. However, Hoult impressed the audience with one of the most intriguing character arcs in the film. His emotional transformation throughout the film from being deadly loyal to Immortan Joe to struggling to find his true identity was a treat to watch.

2. The Favourite (2018)

The hilarious courtier known as Thomas Harley, is fun to watch all the while fitting into the dark humor of the film. The Favourite is one of those movies where the casting is enough to set the bar high. Hoult’s portrayal of a sycophantic guy desperate for the queen’s attention was played so convincingly that Hoult stood out in the star-studded cast of The Favourite.

3. X-Men Series (2011-2019)

Our beloved “Beast” was brought out charmingly by Hoult in the X-Men franchise. He played the role of a scientist who is intelligent yet struggles with his form as a mutant. His wonderful mix of awkwardness and vulnerability is magnetic. Moreover, the amazing transformation throughout the film makes this character even more special.

4. Warm Bodies (2013)

Hoult is one underrated zombie. The way he puts life into R is commendable. A shallow character who could’ve potentially struggled to bring depth to this role was entrusted to Hoult who performed so brilliantly that this unconventional romance became one of the most likable movies that also gained a cult following.

5. Tolkien (2019)

If we’re ever making a list about Nicholas Hoult, it is a crime not to mention his remarkable performance as J.R.R.Tolkein. A biopic can never truly be made without an earnest actor and Hoult was just the right choice. Portraying Tolkien’s formative years, his life at Oxford, and his relationships with his friends and family were appreciated by the critics.

6. About a Boy (2002)

Probably the most heart-touching performance on this list. Hoult shared the screen with Hugh Grant as Markus Brewer. His sensitive nature and social isolation were projected so well on screen that he ended up pleasing the critics more than he ever did. It is safe to say that it was his breakthrough role. Even if the movie wasn’t centered around him, he gave it a heart.

7. A Single Man (2009)

Even though his role as Kenny is brief, it is still noteworthy when it comes to his best performances. Kenny gets emotionally connected to a widowed professor. His hard-to-ignore charisma in the film is a breath of fresh air that complements the overall bleak tone of the film.

8. The Banker (2020)

Hoult skillfully played a supporting role in The Banker, where he struggled with moral conflicts. Driven into a mystified state, where he couldn’t draw the line between good and evil. His inability to choose between staying innocent or committing something immoral to climb the corporate ladder is executed greatly.

9. Kill Your Friends (2015)

Hoult as Stelfox shows the dark side of the music industry. This disturbing character articulated Hoult’s diversity as an actor. His self-centered nature pushes him toward peak sociopathic behavior. His charm and persona did justice to the complicated character that is hard to ignore.

10. Equals (2015)

Silas, a robotic dystopian man, lives in a world where disease is known to be an emotional outbreak. The man discovers feelings for the first time when he falls in love with a fellow named Nia, who is “infected”. Hoult showcased his emotional numbness as he did in the film Warm Bodies but with more minimalism and restraint.

From period pieces to supernatural horror, Nicholas Hoult has made Hollywood realize his undeniable acting talent and the fact that he can be relied upon to navigate depth in challenging roles. Don’t forget to comment on your favorite performance.