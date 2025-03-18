WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix Results from March 17

WWE Monday Night Raw streamed live from Forest National Arena in Brussels, Belgium, and delivered an action-packed night full of surprises. With Michael Cole and Corey Graves on commentary, the show built further hype for WrestleMania 41 and included major developments involving John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and top champions.

Match Results for WWE Raw on March 17

Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser

The night kicked off with a no-holds-barred match between Penta and Ludwig Kaiser. Penta secured a decisive win via pinfall with a flawless Mexican Destroyer.

Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai

Ivy Nile, accompanied by American Made, clashed with Dakota Kai. Outside interference from the LWO rattled Nile, giving Kai the opportunity to pick up a victory via pinfall.

Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory



Jey Uso continued his winning streak by making quick work of Austin Theory with a pinfall victory. Post-match, Grayson Waller and Gunther attacked Jey, though he managed to fend them off and stand tall.

The Creed Brothers vs. The LWO

The rivalry between these two factions continued. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee came out on top via pinfall, with Chad Gable once again attacking the LWO in disguise as the masked luchador.

Bron Breakker vs. Finn Bálor (Intercontinental Championship Match)

In the main event, Bron Breakker retained his title after defeating Finn Bálor by pinfall, despite interference from Dominik Mysterio and Carlito.

John Cena Breaks His Silence After Explosive Promo

One of the biggest moments of the night came from John Cena, who opened Raw to a chorus of boos. Despite entering to his classic theme, the crowd turned on him, chanting “Cena sucks,” “You sold out,” and more. Cena fired back in a shocking heel promo, accusing fans of bullying him for years and declaring he was done playing their puppet.

Cena made it clear that this was a final breakup with the WWE Universe, stating, “You don’t matter to me anymore.”

Following this intense promo, Cena posted a subtle but telling image on Instagram from the famous Friends breakup scene between Ross and Rachel — signaling his own emotional ‘breakup’ with the fans.

Cody Rhodes later confronted Cena, calling him “a whiny b**ch” and warning that if this Cena showed up at WrestleMania 41, Rhodes would retire him for good.