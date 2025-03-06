Daredevil: Born Again–How Murdock and Fisk Evolve in the New Series

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have spent years bringing Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk to life, but in Daredevil: Born Again, both characters face dramatic changes. During my interview with the two stars, they shared insights into how the series forces their characters into new and unexpected territory.

Matt Murdock Faces a Fundamental Shift

According to Cox, a major event at the start of the season shakes Matt Murdock to his core.

“It was easy because of the inciting incident at the beginning of the season that changes everything,” Cox shared. “That changes not only his mentality, how he views the world, how he views himself, but also how he lives his life on a very fundamental level.”

This change forces Matt to make drastic adjustments, but as Cox pointed out, those efforts might not be as effective as he hopes.

“Any reinvention—probably the wrong word—but any evolution of Matt Murdock is instigated by that,” he explained. “The way in which he goes about trying to deal with that is he makes fundamental changes to his life that ultimately, he’ll recognize were just Band-Aids. And the process of pulling off that Band-Aid is a long and painful one.”

Wilson Fisk Steps Into the Light

Fisk’s transformation in Daredevil: Born Again also sets him apart from his past self. D’Onofrio revealed that his character’s approach is unlike anything audiences have seen before.

“He’s got a plan. It’s much different than a plan that he’s ever had before,” D’Onofrio said. “I’ve mentioned before that he’s sort of living in the daylight, which is uncomfortable for him.”

This transition adds a compelling layer to Fisk’s character, taking him out of the shadows he once controlled. However, his discomfort won’t stop him from pursuing his ultimate goal.

“The outcome—what his goal is for him and Vanessa—is more important than his struggle to live in the daylight,” D’Onofrio added. “And so he continues to struggle.”

A New Chapter for Daredevil and Kingpin

With both Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk undergoing major transformations, Daredevil: Born Again promises a fresh take on their ongoing battle. The series will challenge both characters in ways fans have never seen before, adding deeper emotional stakes and shocking twists. Viewers can watch “Daredevil: Born Again” exclusively on Disney+ when the first two episodes premiere on March 4th, 2025. New episodes will be released weekly at 9pm EST/6pm EST. Watch the whole interview here:

Director: Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, David Boyd

Writer(s): Dario Scardapane

Stars: Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Michael Gandolfini, Jon Bernthal

Daredevil: Born Again debuts March 4, 2025, on Disney+.