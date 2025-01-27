Top 10 TV Show Sequels Coming Out In 2025

Long-awaited sequels, epic character comebacks, and lingering plot twists ready to be unleashed? Sounds like a cinephile’s dream that is about to come true in 2025. This year feels like a crossroads and all roads lead to blockbusters with a massive following. This includes shows that rule streaming platforms and those returning after making fans long for years. So without further ado, let’s begin the Top 10 TV Show Sequels Releasing in 2025.

1. ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 – Netflix

Netflix’s biggest show that needs no introduction is returning for its fifth season after a core-shaking end of season 4. The beginning of the End and spell-binding action in the upside-down will be released this year. What do we expect? Lots of mystifying backdrops on the horrors of Hawkins, viral Kate Bush moments, saving friends, and the plot twist we’ve all been waiting for.

2. ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2 – Netflix

The hit series is based on a character from Jenny Han’s book adaptation To All the Boys trilogy, Kitty gets her brand new season as she flies away to Korea to meet her long-distance boyfriend at the Korean International School of Seoul. Kitty’s life is complicated when she finds herself stuck in a love triangle and must make a decision in the new season. And now when it’s confirmed that Noah Centineo is also making an appearance in the show, we’re down for more dramatic sequences.

3. ‘Severance’ Season 2 – Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is bringing back its unconventional workplace sci-fi thriller after a three-year gap. Severance expounds upon the idea of intense work-life balance where workers’ brains are surgically modified to become completely different people at work while they’re doing their assignments. When they leave they have no recollection of their work life. After attaining a cult following and love from the audience, it is officially coming back in 2025.

4. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 – Max

The HBO series gained mixed reviews from the audience but succeeded in garnering great viewership. As the creators describe it ‘crazier’ and ‘longer’, better be ready for more atrocious takes on spirituality and religion on a lavish Thai resort. The second season of the show is returning this February.

5. ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 6 – Hulu

This new and final season of Hulu’s mega show is about to get you all the answers. Based on Margaret Atwood’s novel this show is for drama lovers who have experienced a rollercoaster of thrill, tragedies, and resilience. The dystopian themes and June Osbourne’s dynamic performance is what make it one of the best television series ever made. Manifesting Gilead and June’s reunion minus a sad ending whenever the show comes out.

6. ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 – Prime Video

Seems like a busy year for Jenny Han as Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty is ready for its third season. The hot love triangle between Belly and the Fisher brothers will be settled with Belly finally ending with one of them. Filled with sweet heartwarming moments of summer and memories of Cousins Beach, there are more dramatic turns that will most probably put an end to the series.

7. ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 – Netflix

The ultimate goth girl is coming back with the second season of Tim Burton’s hit Netflix series Wednesday. The new season is said to be released this year and the details are discreetly under the wraps. However, the upcoming season will be ‘more complex and darker’ with Lady Gaga starring in it. It will star Jenna Ortega in the titular role in the mysterious Nevermore Academy.

8. ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 – Netflix

The third most-watched Netflix show is returning for its third season in 2025. Although there’s radio silence on the storyline from the shoemakers, the internet is flooded with theories of what may happen in the show. The last season ended with a cliffhanger with death looming in the colorful corridors. Seong-Gi-hun will continue the deadly game with his hopes of uncovering the true identity of the frontman.

9. ‘Percy Jackson And The Olympians’ Season 2 – Disney+

The iconic Percy Jackson will be back on screen after more thrilling adventures. Based on the novel “The Sea of Monsters” by Rick Riordan, Percy is set on another treacherous adventure to save Grover. The new season promises some new enigmatic characters and more from this universe that one cannot ignore, especially if you’re into great fantasy.

10. ‘You’ Season 5 – Netflix

The ‘creepy stalker’ is coming back to New York. The perplexing Joe Goldberg and his psychotic trail of wrongdoings will continue in the fresh new season of one of Netflix’s biggest shows. After the brutal killings and unexpected turns that occurred in the last season, it is hard to predict how this new season will unfold. However, it may connect to the unfinished subplots in season 1 with a possible return of old characters and more action.

There’s a long list of brand new television series to anticipate but these Top 10 TV Show sequels are going to steal the show in 2025. Some of them may have already dropped and most of them are waiting for their turns. In the meantime, let’s wait for them to come out and keep our hopes up.

Happy watching!