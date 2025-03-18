SXSW 2025 Audience Awards: The People’s Choice

The SXSW Film & TV Festival has once again wrapped up, leaving a trail of cinematic gems chosen by none other than the festival’s attendees. This year’s Audience Awards spotlight a diverse array of storytelling, from high-octane sequels to poignant documentaries. Let’s dive into the fan favorites that stole the show.​

Headliner: ‘The Accountant 2’

Kicking off with a bang, The Accountant 2 clinched the Audience Award in the Headliners section. Directed by Gavin O’Connor, this sequel brings back Ben Affleck as the math-savvy vigilante, Christian Wolff. This time, Wolff teams up with his brother, portrayed by Jon Bernthal, to unravel a murder mystery involving Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina, played by Cynthia Addai-Robinson. The film combines complex calculations with intense action sequences, proving that numbers can indeed be thrilling. ​

Narrative Feature Competition: ‘Fantasy Life’

In the Narrative Feature Competition, Fantasy Life emerged victorious. Directed and written by Matthew Shear, this film follows a man recovering from a panic attack who unexpectedly finds himself babysitting for his psychiatrist’s granddaughters while falling for their mother. The film’s unique storyline and heartfelt performances resonated with audiences, earning it the coveted award. ​

Documentary Feature Competition: ‘Remaining Native’

On the documentary front, Remaining Native took home the Audience Award. Directed by Paige Bethmann, this powerful film tells the story of a determined high school runner on the Yerington Paiute reservation. The documentary’s heartfelt narrative and authentic portrayal of its subjects struck a chord with viewers, highlighting the importance of cultural identity and perseverance. ​

Narrative Spotlight: ‘The Baltimorons’

The Baltimorons , directed by Jay Duplass, won the Audience Award in the Narrative Spotlight category. The film’s engaging storytelling and compelling characters captivated audiences, solidifying its place among this year’s favorites. ​

Midnighter: ‘Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie’

In the Midnighter category, Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie directed by Matt Johnson, took the Audience Award. The film’s unique blend of humor and unconventional storytelling made it a standout in the festival’s lineup. ​

Documentary Spotlight: ‘Luv Ya, Bum!’

Luv Ya, Bum! directed by Sam Wainwright Douglas and David Hartstein, won the Audience Award in the Documentary Spotlight category. The film’s engaging narrative and insightful storytelling resonated with audiences, earning it a well-deserved spot among the winners. ​

Festival Favorite: ‘Deaf President Now!’

Deaf President Now! emerged as the Festival Favorite, chronicling the historic 1988 student protests at Gallaudet University. The film’s powerful narrative and compelling storytelling made it a standout among festival-goers. ​

Final Thoughts

The SXSW 2025 Audience Awards have once again showcased the diverse tastes of its attendees, highlighting films that entertain, challenge, and inspire. From thrilling sequels to heartfelt documentaries, this year’s winners reflect the rich tapestry of storytelling that continues to evolve in the world of cinema.​

Note: All information is based on the latest available data from the SXSW 2025 Film & TV Festival.