Wolf Man – Chicago – Advance Screening

About Wolf Man:

Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell create a terrifying new lupine nightmare with Wolf Man, following their success with the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man. Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father. After his father vanishes and is presumed dead, Blake inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon. Struggling with his fraying marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), Blake convinces her to leave the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matilda Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

As the family reaches the farmhouse at night, an unseen animal attacks them. Desperately, they barricade themselves inside as the creature prowls outside. Throughout the night, Blake begins to change, becoming something unrecognizable. Charlotte faces a harrowing decision: determine whether the threat inside their home is deadlier than the one outside.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama), and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man). It also introduces Zac Chandler and stars Beatriz Romilly (Shortland Street) and Milo Cawthorne (Shortland Street). Leigh Whannell directs Wolf Man and co-writes with Corbett Tuck. Whannell’s past projects with Blumhouse include The Invisible Man, Upgrade, and Insidious: Chapter 3.

Jason Blum, Blumhouse founder and CEO, and Ryan Gosling (The Fall Guy, Lost River) produce the film. Leigh Whannell, Beatriz Sequeira, Mel Turner, and Ken Kao serve as executive producers. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse present Wolf Man, a Gosling/Waypoint Entertainment production in association with Cloak & Co.

Wolf Man Trailer:

Director:Leigh Whannell

Writer(s): Leigh Whannell, Corbett Tuck

Stars: Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner and Sam Jaeger, Matilda Firth, Benedict Hardie, Ben Prendergast, Zac Chandler, Beatriz Romilly, Milo Cawthorne

