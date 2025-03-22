WWE SmackDown Recap: March 21, 2025 – Triple the Threat

In the heart of Bologna, Italy, WWE SmackDown delivered a night of high-octane drama on March 21, 2025. The Unipol Arena buzzed with energy as superstars clashed, alliances shifted, and the road to WrestleMania 41 became clearer. Let’s dive into the night’s most pivotal moments.

The Triple Threat Collision: Reigns, Punk, and Rollins

The evening’s crescendo featured Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins in a volatile confrontation. Reigns, embodying dominance, addressed his recent actions, justifying his interference in CM Punk’s Steel Cage match as retribution for Punk’s Royal Rumble antics. He also recalled Rollins’ attempt on his career, explaining his retaliatory strike the previous week. ​

Seth Rollins interrupted, branding Punk a menace to the industry and lamenting Reigns’ missed opportunity to eliminate him. He emphasized their storied history, dating back to The Shield’s inception in 2012, suggesting it’s time to pen a new chapter. ​

CM Punk entered, asserting neither adversary had defeated him without external aid. He dismissed claims of betrayal at the Rumble, reminding all that it’s every man for himself. Punk hinted at a favor owed by Paul Heyman from Survivor Series, seizing the moment to ambush Reigns, igniting a chaotic brawl. Security swarmed as Punk gestured to the WrestleMania sign, proclaiming his supremacy. This melee confirmed the anticipated Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41, promising an unforgettable showdown. ​

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens: A Fractured Alliance

Before the show commenced, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens engaged in a tense exchange. Owens apologized for his previous actions, suggesting a reunion to chase tag team gold at WrestleMania 41. The audience’s disapproval was palpable. Orton, rejecting the olive branch, challenged Owens to a singles match at WrestleMania, adding another marquee bout to the event. ​

Tag Team Turmoil: Priest & Uso vs. McIntyre & Nakamura

Damian Priest and Jimmy Uso faced Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura in a tag team bout. Despite a shaky start, the match intensified, culminating in Priest pinning Nakamura. Post-match, McIntyre launched a fierce assault, signaling escalating tensions as WrestleMania approaches. ​

Braun Strowman’s Path to the U.S. Title

Braun Strowman battled Jacob Fatu for a United States Championship opportunity. The match ended abruptly when Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga interfered, causing a disqualification. An irate Fatu confronted Sikoa, hinting at internal discord. LA Knight joined forces with Strowman to repel the assailants. Despite the chaos, Strowman secured his title shot, setting the stage for next week’s confrontation. ​

Women’s Division Highlights

Piper Niven and Zelina Vega delivered a thrilling contest, with Vega valiantly battling Niven’s overwhelming strength. Interference from Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre tipped the scales, allowing Niven to claim victory. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill’s vow to spotlight Naomi backfired when Naomi’s intervention led to Liv Morgan’s win over Cargill, followed by a post-match ambush to regain momentum. ​

The Street Profits: Champions’ Address

The Street Profits, reveling in their recent championship triumph, acknowledged past hardships and reaffirmed their brotherhood. Their celebration was interrupted by Legado del Fantasma and Pretty Deadly, both eyeing the titles. This confrontation led to an impromptu match, with the Profits emerging victorious, solidifying their dominance in the tag team division. ​

Conclusion

This SmackDown episode masterfully advanced storylines, setting the stage for WrestleMania 41. With monumental matches on the horizon, fans eagerly anticipate the culmination of these rivalries on the grandest stage.​​

For a visual recap of the night’s events, check out the full highlights below: