Top 10 Fantastical Movies Like “Wicked”

Are you ready for 10 Fantastical movies like Wicked? It’s not new that Broadway stars have shined through the big screens, generated revenues, and impressed the critics through their bewitching performances. Just earlier this year Rachel Zegler blew us away in the Hunger Games prequel and will now star in Disney‘s live-action remake of Snow White. Carrying on the legacy of so many before her. And now Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s musical fantasy film Wicked has taken over the box office proving that fantasy movies are still adored by the masses. A fan of this genre? Then you’re at the right place.

1. Wonka (2023)

Starting this list off with probably the most delicious fantasy that has ever been imagined. Willy Wonka’s wildest venture turns into the most iconic chocolate factory of all time. Watch how the candy hero built the favorite dreamland of every child. Just hours of candies, chocolates, innovations, and lots of fun adventures.

2. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

An enchanted rose, haunted castle, talking furniture, cursed prince, and the perfect beauty who is set on an unforgettable journey. A timeless classic that has been adapted in genius ways throughout the history of cinema. But this live-action remake seems the most accurate (second to the animated one of course) and magically powerful adaptation of it.

3. Oz: The Great and Powerful (2013)

A prequel to the OG Wizard of Oz story that tells the tale of how the Wizard of Oz came into being. Featuring the original land of Oz where arrives a magician who is mistaken for a savior. It has a heavy star cast and magical creatures including the three Oz witches (Theodora, Evanora, Glinda). True fantasy lovers would not want to miss this.

4. Ella Enchanted (2004)

As magical as its name! Ann Hathaway’s beautiful fairy tale unfolds the story of the titular Ella. Cursed with the curse of obedience, she must follow all orders given to her and tackle the challenges coming along her way. But what makes her “enchanted” is her unusual encounters with elves, fairies, and other mythical creatures around.

5. Alice in Wonderland (2010)

I do not believe that any fantasy list is complete without Lewis Carol’s masterpiece Alice in Wonderland. The way Wonderland is imagined is an idea that defines a whole generation. Now wait! Make it more extraordinary and let Tim Burton take care of it. You get the 2010 version of this one-of-a-kind narrative with the most iconic characters to hold on to.

6. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Of course, the original 1939 film that gave birth to the many gorgeously thought-of characters of the realm of Oz, had to have a mention. Accompany little Dorothy with her dog Toto who travels the land of Oz, seeking the great wizard. On her way, she gets to meet the most vibrant characters like the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly the Lion. What sets it apart from any other movie in this list is that it successfully creates a beautiful bridge between dreams and reality, making it uniquely prepossessing and inspiring many stories that came after it.

7. Into the Woods (2014)

Another musical fairy tale with a star-studded cast. Only this time it’s a cross among multiple universes that results in a re-imagined story with little turns. Witness a wild intermingling of iconic characters like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Jack who will end the quest of a couple and help them get rid of a curse.

8. Mirror Mirror (2012)

Julia Roberts and Lily Collins serve powerful performances in the amazing retelling of one of the popular Disney classics. Just like Wicked, one can find fantasy filled with adventures, magic, and strong female characters. Plus any version of a classic Disney movie should be given a chance out of admiration of the concept.

9. Maleficent (2014)

This perfect villain-oriented narrative starring the one and only Angelina Jolie will take you through the most unconventional fairy tale. Another amazing retelling of the much-celebrated story of Sleeping Beauty. From costumes to the settings, everything screams ‘immaculate’. And doesn’t everyone need an excuse to watch Angelina in black horns and red lips? Yes, please!

10. The School for Good and Evil (2022)

A modern take on fantasy yet equally enjoyable. This Netflix hit had everyone streaming. Now who doesn’t love a magical school where everyone can explore the two opposite worlds of good and evil? The swirling power dynamics and enchanting locations will serve you a good time.

The list could go on but let’s wait while you catch up on these. And with hits like Wicked and anticipated movies like Snow White, we know that the fantasy genre is being taken care of.

Happy Watching!