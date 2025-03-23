Snow White Review: A Flawed But Charming Take on a Classic Tale

In an era where Disney continues its ambitious live-action reimaginings of beloved animated classics, Snow White emerges as a visually lush yet inconsistent adaptation of the studio’s first feature-length film. Directed by Marc Webb and written by Erin Cressida Wilson, this 2025 musical fantasy attempts to breathe new life into the timeless fairy tale, blending elements of adventure, romance, and heroism. While it shines in several key aspects—particularly Rachel Zegler’s performance and the new musical numbers—it has issues with lackluster CGI and a miscast villain.

A Familiar Story with a Few Twists:

Unlike its animated predecessor, Snow White expands the scope of the story, adding depth to the kingdom’s struggles under the Evil Queen’s rule. The script builds upon the original narrative by giving Snow White a more active role in reclaiming her rightful place as a leader, rather than portraying her as a passive damsel awaiting rescue.

The film introduces Jonathan (Andrew Burnap), a charming bandit who shares Snow White’s desire to help the oppressed people of the kingdom. This addition provides the protagonist with a companion whose struggles mirror her own, creating a dynamic partnership that strengthens the film’s emotional core. Additionally, the Seven Dwarfs—though largely faithful to their classic portrayals—are given more individual personality, allowing them to contribute meaningfully to Snow White’s journey.

A Snow White Worth Rooting For:

Easily the film’s greatest strength lies in Rachel Zegler’s portrayal of the title character. From the moment she graces the screen, she captures the essence of Snow White—her kindness, resilience, and unwavering hope for a better future. Zegler’s vocals, already proven in West Side Story, elevate the film’s new songs, particularly “Waiting on a Wish,” a soaring anthem that encapsulates her character’s yearning for freedom. She brings a genuine sincerity to the role, making it easy for audiences to invest in her journey.

Zegler also brings a modern sensibility to Snow White without discarding the character’s signature innocence. Rather than merely enduring hardships, this Snow White actively works to change her fate. While her journey retains elements of the original film’s structure, her agency is far more pronounced, making her a heroine for a contemporary audience.

A Soundtrack That Delivers:

Music has always been a vital component of Snow White’s legacy, and this adaptation introduces several original songs that seamlessly blend with the classic fairy tale aesthetic. Waiting on a Wish serves as the film’s emotional centerpiece, embodying Snow White’s dreams and determination. “Good Things Grow,” a truly lively number, brings warmth and happiness to the narrative, reinforcing the themes of resilience and hope.

A Miscast Antagonist:

Unfortunately, where the film falters most is in its portrayal of the Evil Queen. Gal Gadot, best known for her role as Wonder Woman, lacks the necessary gravitas to embody one of Disney’s most iconic villains. While her striking appearance and costume design make for an imposing visual, her performance never reaches the chilling menace required to make the character a true threat.

Gadot’s line delivery feels oddly stilted, failing to capture the Queen’s manipulative and calculating nature. Her vocal performance also lacks the commanding presence that a role like this demands. Rather than exuding quiet malice, she comes across as more petulant than sinister, weakening the stakes of the story.

CGI and Visual Design:

While Snow White boasts impressive cinematography and an immersive fantasy setting, its overreliance on CGI is a glaring issue. The lush forests and enchanted castle are beautifully rendered in certain moments, but in others, the visual effects appear distractingly artificial.

The Seven Dwarfs, whose designs sparked discussion long before the film’s release, are quite bizarre to look at. While their performances and personalities are endearing, their CGI-rendered appearances feel oddly out of place against the film’s otherwise grand production design. Practical effects or makeup might have been a more effective choice, grounding them within the world more seamlessly.

Overall:

Despite its flaws, Snow White remains a highly entertaining and often delightful reimagining of the classic story. Rachel Zegler’s performance elevates the film, bringing heart and depth to the beloved princess. The new musical numbers add a fresh energy, making up for the absence of some original songs. However, the weak villain portrayal and uneven CGI hold it back from reaching the heights of Disney’s best live-action adaptations.

For audiences who cherish the timeless fairy tale, this version of Snow White offers a visually ambitious yet imperfect retelling. One thing is for sure, though – it’s heaps and bounds better than the original, which I’ve admittedly never been a fan of. And if you’ve heard nothing but negativity surrounding this film, check it out anyway. You may find yourself highly entertained in the end.

