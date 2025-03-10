Magazine Dreams – Jonathan Majors on Fame and Chasing Validation

In Magazine Dreams, Jonathan Majors delivers a gripping performance as Killian Maddox, a socially isolated bodybuilder chasing validation in a world that often rewards obsession. During our interview with Majors, he offered a deeply reflective take on fame, isolation, and the emotional toll of seeking recognition in an industry that values extremes.

The Fame Trap: A Cycle of Isolation

When asked how portraying Killian made him reflect on fame and societal pressures, Majors described fame as a double-edged sword—a pursuit that offers validation but often leads to deeper isolation.

“Fame is such a natural driver for certain people because so many are already halfway there… They’re already experiencing isolation every day. So the sacrifice doesn’t seem as big. It’s like, ‘I’m already by myself—let me at least be by myself while everybody pays attention to me.’”

For Killian, bodybuilding becomes more than a passion—it’s his lifeline to self-worth. His grueling routines, his strict discipline, and his relentless comparison to others fuel his belief that success will finally earn him acceptance. But as Majors pointed out, this thinking can lead to a dangerous spiral of insecurity.

“Fame is a game of comparison. Even if you’re not comparing yourself, the internet is. And if you don’t look at the internet, someone else will tell you, ‘Oh, I liked this guy better.’ Movies happen every day. You don’t have a movie out every month. It’s wild. It triggers insecurity. That’s what makes people do crazy things.”

The Cost of Obsession

Killian’s story highlights the extremes people go to in order to feel seen. Majors likened his character’s obsessive pursuit of success to the mindset of elite athletes and performers who sacrifice relationships, personal milestones, and even their well-being in the name of greatness.

“Bodybuilding is different because that culture demands sacrifice. You miss birthdays, you miss children’s games, you miss life. And it’s not just bodybuilding—it’s anyone operating under that old system of thinking: ‘It’s got to be me, forget everybody else, I’m going to get mine.’”

Majors pointed out that those who succeed in high-stakes environments often find a balance—a way to stay committed while bringing their loved ones along for the journey.

“The ones who make it work figure out the cheat code. They realize, ‘I’m going to feel this way regardless, but I need to bring people with me. I need to make sure I’m not alone in this.’”

What Magazine Dreams Reveals About Modern Society

Jonathan Majors’ insight into Killian’s journey sheds light on a larger societal issue—the way modern culture glorifies hustle and individualism at the cost of human connection. The film forces audiences to confront difficult questions:

What happens when validation becomes a person’s only source of identity?

How does society push individuals to their breaking point while ignoring the warning signs?

Is success worth it if it comes at the cost of human connection?

As Majors emphasized, Magazine Dreams isn’t just about bodybuilding. It’s about the universal human need to be seen, understood, and valued. And for Killian, that need becomes a devastating obsession.

Magazine Dreams premieres in theaters on March 21, 2025. Be sure to check local listings for showtimes.

Director: Elijah Bynum

Writer(s): Elijah Bynum

Stars: Jonathan Majors, Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, Mike O’Hearn, Harrison Page, Harriet Sansom Harris

