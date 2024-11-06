An AFM24 Wrap Party -Las Vegas! “COME AS YOU ARE”

The countdown is on to the last night of AFM for one of the film industry’s most exciting gatherings, the…

“Come-As-You-Are”

An AFM24 Wrap Party

This unofficial, yet essential, happening brings together the up and coming with the previously established in a celebration of creative freedom, collaboration, and fun on the last night of AFM!

Yet, this isn’t just any hastily conjured up gathering. It is a creation many decades in the making. MYC Agnew’s METROPOLITANsociety “A film, fashion and music mixer.” has been bringing new artists to the forefront since 1998. In this latest evolution, he, along with a host of his clients and their IPs, are bringing 100 lucky guests together for this powerful industry collaboration under the skies of Las Vegas.

This event is officially hosted by Ed Rigg and his first ever Recdek House, an extension of his wildly successful film festival events through the recdek app. Aswell, many partners have joined forces under the DYRmanagement banner to co-host such as Jacob Miguel, the creator of the first person action hybrid documentary “Punk Rock Loterry & The DIY Guide to Doing It Yourself.”

So basically friends… this last night of AFM promises casual cocktails and conversations amongst entertainment insiders alongg with up and comers in a private environment away from the ever vibrant Las Vegas Strip!

What’s Happening at the AFM Wrap Party?

Picture this: a mix of filmmakers, artists, and fashionistas mingling around a moonlit pool taking in some light entertainment as discussions of future productions abound. Offering the rare chance to connect with industry leaders and future game-changers alike, one could get lost in all the possibilities. It’s not your average Hollywood-style party though; it’s a tribute to genuine artistic passion and the indie spirit, designed to break down barriers in a relaxed setting so one might actually hear, thus possibly embrace, the concepts of their fellow creatives. Again friends, it’s a true collaboration!

The Collective Behind the Scenes

Brought to you by the innovative folks at DYRmanagement, this event shines a spotlight on creators without the traditional barriers. They believe in representing each other’s artistic journies, not just managing them. As the creator of this “no-compete” entity puts it, “I do this because I wish someone would have done it for me, lead others to form a team of helping hands; and now I have realized it’s the best thing we can all do for each other. Artists representing artists, for free if need be, is the best way for this group to have access to as many doors in the entertainment business as possible.” – MYC Agnew

Why You Probably Want To Attend

Mark your calendars and don’t miss the this wrap party, happening at the 2024 American Film Market in Las Vegas, Nevada. With a casual vibe, lively conversations, and the promise of new opportunities, this is the place to be on the final night of AFM! With an open door for creative minds and industry players, this is the place to celebrate for the future of entertainment and the next wave of groundbreaking talent. Plus, who doesn’t love a chance to mingle with the creative elite at AFM?

So, put on the outfit that’s most comfortable and “Come-As-You-Are,” but don’t forget your enthusiasm, and join us at the AFM24 Wrap Party. Celebrate the end of an exciting chapter and the start of your new adventures in Entertainment. Everyone will be excited to meet you there!

==》Go to the recdek app and install. Once you load up you page, submit your rsvp to the link provided for the party and your done. The lucky guests will be notified the day of the event with the location and important facts!

*for inquires to be officially involved with this event in 2024 and beyond, check out our pitch deck for the most current information and contact info!