Severance Season 2 Episode 10 Review: A Mind-Bending Finale

A Finale That Delivers and Devastates

If you thought Severance couldn’t get more twisted, Severance Season 2 Episode 10 proves you wrong. The episode picks up right where we left off, throwing us straight into the chaos. Jame Eagan meets with Helly, and let’s be honest—this dude gives off some serious villain vibes. He’s cold, calculating, and apparently, he’s got more hidden children than a medieval king.

Meanwhile, Mark and the gang put their heist into motion, aiming to rescue Gemma. The stakes? Everything. The catch? It’s basically a suicide run. The highlight? Mark actually gets to talk to his innie, a rare and eerie moment in the show. Their conversation is packed with tension, humor, and a bizarre misunderstanding where Mark calls Helly “Heleny.” Hey, close enough.

The Science Behind the Madness

One of the biggest revelations comes from the work Mark’s been doing all along. Every file he processed? It was programming Gemma’s multiple personalities. Cold Harbor wasn’t just another project—it was the key to creating a 25th personality. Yeah, that’s nightmare fuel.

The show also drops more cryptic symbolism, from new paintings to color-coded lighting cues. Green light floods the room as Mark finishes Cold Harbor, but what does it mean? Happiness? Success? Or just another mind game? Either way, we’re hooked.

The MVPs of the Episode

Dylan returns to work, and let’s give this man his flowers. He’s the definition of “ride or die,” standing toe-to-toe with Milchick in their never-ending battle of wits and dance moves. Speaking of Milchick, his tension with the team is at an all-time high, making every interaction a delicious mix of awkward and menacing.

And then, of course, there’s Gwendoline Christie’s character, Lorne, who makes a grand return. She brings an offering (a goat named Emile, because why not?), setting the stage for a bizarre yet captivating ritual. Meanwhile, Helly and Mark share a deeply emotional moment when she says, “See you at the Equator.” It’s sweet, it’s sad, and it makes you realize how much their dynamic has evolved.

Explosive Endings and Impossible Choices

Just when you think things can’t escalate further, we get our first-ever gun in Severance. A single bullet, an old design, and the promise of “Kier’s eternal war against pain.” This detail alone sets the stage for a tense, unforgettable climax.

And then comes the ultimate gut punch—Mark has to choose between saving Gemma or Helly. It’s brutal, heart-wrenching, and it adds a layer of social commentary that doesn’t go unnoticed. The racial undertones of making Innie-Mark pick between two white women? Yeah, that’s a discussion worth having.

The episode closes with Mark and Helly running into the unknown, the haunting tune of The Windmills of Your Mind playing in the background. It’s poetic. It’s devastating. And it leaves us with one burning question—where the hell are they going?

Acting - 9/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 9/10

Plot/Screenplay - 9/10

Setting/Theme - 10/10

Watchability - 8/10

Rewatchability - 9/10

Overall 9/10

Summary The Severance Season 2 finale pulls no punches. It's an emotional rollercoaster packed with shocking revelations, intense character moments, and a heist that could change everything. Mark and his innie face impossible choices, Dylan proves he's the MVP, and the show takes a thrilling turn that will leave fans desperate for Season 3.

Pros:
✔️ Incredible tension and emotional depth

✔️ Strong performances, especially from Adam Scott and Britt Lower

✔️ The heist element adds a fresh dynamic

✔️ Mind-blowing twists that deepen the mystery Cons Cons: ❌ Some questions remain unanswered

❌ Pacing slows slightly in the middle

❌ The ending leaves you screaming for more (and waiting a long time)