“You’re Cordially Invited”- Multi City – Advance Screenings

Would you like to see You're Cordially Invited starring Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Geraldine Viswanathan, and more?

You’re Cordially Invited Trailer:

Screener Details

New York

AMC Empire

Tuesday, January 27

7:00PM

Chicago

Regal City North

Tuesday, January 27

7:00PM

Houston

Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium

Tuesday, January 27

7:00PM

Dallas

Cinemark 17 and IMAX

Tuesday, January 27

7:00PM

Philadelphia

UA Regal King Of Prussia

Tuesday, January 27

7:00PM

Washington DC

Regal Gallery Place

Tuesday, January 27

7:00PM

Miami

AMC Sunset Place

Tuesday, January 27

7:00PM

About You’re Cordially Invited:

When two weddings are accidentally booked on the same day at the same venue, each bridal party is challenged with preserving their family’s special moment while making the most of the unanticipated tight quarters. In a hilarious battle of determination and grit, the father of the bride (Will Ferrell) and sister of the other bride (Reese Witherspoon) chaotically go head-to-head as they stop at nothing to uphold an unforgettable celebration for their loved ones.

Director: Nicholas Stoller

Writer(s): Nicholas Stoller

Stars: Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young, Jack McBrayer and Celia Weston

You're Cordially Invited streams on January 30th, 2025 on Prime Video.