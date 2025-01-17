Contests
You're cordially invited prime video will ferrell (2)

“You’re Cordially Invited”- Multi City – Advance Screenings

By
January 17, 2025
3 min read
In Contests

Would you like to see You’re Cordially Invited starring Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Geraldine Viswanathan, and more?  Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.

You’re Cordially Invited Trailer:

 

Screener Details

New York
AMC Empire
Tuesday, January 27
7:00PM
Click Here For A Chance To Win Passes

Chicago
Regal City North
Tuesday, January 27
7:00PM
Click Here For A Chance To Win Passes

Houston
Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium
Tuesday, January 27
7:00PM
Click Here For A Chance To Win Passes

Dallas
Cinemark 17 and IMAX
Tuesday, January 27
7:00PM
Click Here For A Chance To Win Passes

Philadelphia
UA Regal King Of Prussia
Tuesday, January 27
7:00PM
Click Here For A Chance To Win Passes

Washington DC
Regal Gallery Place
Tuesday, January 27
7:00PM
Click Here For A Chance To Win Passes

Miami
AMC Sunset Place
Tuesday, January 27
7:00PM
Click Here For A Chance To Win Passes

About You’re Cordially Invited:

When two weddings are accidentally booked on the same day at the same venue, each bridal party is challenged with preserving their family’s special moment while making the most of the unanticipated tight quarters. In a hilarious battle of determination and grit, the father of the bride (Will Ferrell) and sister of the other bride (Reese Witherspoon) chaotically go head-to-head as they stop at nothing to uphold an unforgettable celebration for their loved ones.

You're cordially invited prime video will ferrell (2)

Director: Nicholas Stoller
Writer(s): Nicholas Stoller
Stars: Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young, Jack McBrayer and Celia Weston
You’re Cordially Invited streams on January 30th, 2025 on Prime Video.  Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Share this Story

About

Emmanuel is a Rotten Tomatoes Approved, Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He's contributed to other outlets such as ScreenRant andThe Wrap, and has been featured on television such as MSNBC. Be sure to join the other fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Contact with professional inquiries: [email protected] For The Movie Blog inquiries and advertisement contact: [email protected]
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette
Load More In Contests

Check Also

Pixar’s First-Ever Original Series “Win or Lose” Debuts on Disney+

Pixar’s Win or Lose premieres February 19 on Disney+. Follow eight characters as they prep for a championship softball game.

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Powered by The Movie Blog