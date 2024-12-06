Review of LEE: Kate Winslet’s Mesmerizing Journey Into Chaos

If you thought Kate Winslet couldn’t wow us any further, think again. In Lee, she doesn’t just act; she devours the screen, playing wartime photographer Lee Miller with equal parts vulnerability and ferocity. Directed with a painter’s touch, this film is an emotional rollercoaster, albeit one that occasionally grinds to a halt for an extended breather.

A Snapshot of Lee

Lee tells the story of Lee Miller, a trailblazing photographer who traded in high fashion for the frontlines of World War II. Winslet embodies Miller in both her younger and older years, making the passage of time feel seamless and painfully real. Her transformation, from glamorous model to hardened war correspondent, is nothing short of spectacular. It’s a role that feels tailor-made for Winslet, who brings depth to Lee’s courage and demons.

Andy Samberg’s turn as LIFE Magazine photographer David E. Scherman adds a surprising layer to the narrative. Known for his comedic chops, Samberg delivers a nuanced performance as Lee’s loyal, platonic companion. While the film hints at possible romantic tension, their relationship thrives in its unspoken camaraderie.

Marion Cotillard, despite her brief screen time, is a scene-stealer as Solange D’Ayen. One particularly poignant reunion between Cotillard’s Solange and Winslet’s Lee lingers with quiet heartbreak, proving that sometimes less is more.

Grit Meets Glam

Lee doesn’t shy away from grim realities, yet it manages to avoid feeling overly bleak. The cinematography bathes the screen in hauntingly beautiful imagery—from children climbing over abandoned cars in Paris to Lee navigating rooms filled with horrors too great to describe. The juxtaposition of beauty and brutality keeps you riveted, even when the story’s pacing slows.

A standout moment sees Lee, visibly intoxicated, attempting to sneak back into her hotel. Winslet nails the subtle balance of humor and sadness in this scene, showcasing Lee’s raw humanity. Fun fact: Actors often say playing drunk is about acting sober, and Winslet’s mastery of that technique shines here.

However, the film doesn’t always match her energy. The pacing is slow, bordering on languid in parts. Moments of high tension, like photographing families who’d committed suicide or discovering the stench of death in a Nazi train car, are interspersed with long stretches of introspection. While these pauses serve to deepen the character study, they occasionally test the audience’s patience.

A Woman Ahead of Her Time

Lee Miller is portrayed as a fearless pioneer, capturing the unvarnished truth of war. She’s like a Lois Lane who never found her Superman—fierce and independent to a fault. But what makes her truly captivating is her complexity. She’s not a flawless hero; she’s a chain-smoking, hard-drinking survivor with scars that don’t fade. Watching her journey is both inspiring and heartbreaking.

The film subtly underscores the bond between women during wartime. In one compelling scene, we see women branded as Nazi collaborators having their hair forcibly shaved off. It’s a stark reminder of how women were punished for survival choices that men often made without consequence.

Samberg Surprises

Andy Samberg brings unexpected gravitas to the film as Davy Scherman, Lee’s steadfast colleague. The dynamic between Lee and Davy forms the emotional core of the movie, culminating in a bittersweet moment where Davy escorts Lee’s lover, Roland Penrose (Alexander Skarsgård), to confront her. The tension of this love triangle is palpable yet never melodramatic.

Samberg’s character also serves as a window into the war’s toll. As a Jewish man, his anguish over the atrocities he witnesses brings a deeply personal layer to the narrative.

A Story Framed in Retrospect

The film’s framing device, a journalist piecing together Lee’s life through her photographs, adds a layer of mystery. The reveal that the interviewer is her son, Anthony Penrose, is a gut-punch, especially when we learn he’s grappling with the discovery of his mother’s haunting legacy.

Final Thoughts

Lee is a visually stunning, emotionally charged exploration of war, art, and identity. Kate Winslet gives one of her most layered performances to date, elevating a script that occasionally meanders. Andy Samberg and Marion Cotillard deliver strong supporting performances, adding depth to this poignant tale. While the film’s pacing may frustrate some, its moments of brilliance more than compensate.

If you’re looking for a movie that’s as thought-provoking as it is beautifully crafted, Lee deserves your time.

