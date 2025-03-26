Iyanu Brings an All-Nigerian Voice Cast to Cartoon Network and MAX

A Milestone for African Animation

The animated world is about to get a serious upgrade in representation, thanks to Iyanu, the upcoming superhero series set to debut on Cartoon Network and MAX. Based on the Iyanu: Child of Wonder graphic novel by Nigerian creator Roye Okupe, this series isn’t just another animated show—it’s a game-changer. Why? Because for the first time, a major global platform is rolling out a superhero saga with an all-Nigerian voice cast.

A Cast That Brings Authenticity to Iyanu

For too long, African mythology and folklore have been sidelined in mainstream entertainment, often portrayed by voices that don’t reflect the culture they represent. But Iyanu flips the script with a stellar lineup of Nigerian talent, ensuring that every voice carries the rhythm, tone, and authenticity of Yoruba storytelling.

Leading the cast is Serah Johnson, an award-winning voice actress who lends her voice to Iyanu, a teenage girl discovering her divine powers. Okey Jude joins the team as Biyi, Iyanu’s adventurous best friend, while Samuel Kugbiyi voices Toye, the bookworm of the group. These three bring the heart and humor to a series that’s as much about friendship as it is about epic battles.

And that’s just the beginning. Heavyweights like Adesua Etomi-Wellington (as Olori), Blossom Chukwujekwu (as Kanfo), and Stella Damasus (as Sewa) add depth to the cast, ensuring Iyanu doesn’t just sound Nigerian—it feels Nigerian.

What Iyanu is All About

Set in the mystical kingdom of Yorubaland, Iyanu follows an orphaned girl who unexpectedly unlocks god-like powers, setting her on a path to fight an ancient evil threatening her world. Think Black Panther meets Avatar: The Last Airbender, with a deep dive into Yoruba mythology.

Guided by a team of warriors and scholars, Iyanu embarks on a journey of self-discovery, uncovering secrets about her past while battling forces determined to keep her from fulfilling her destiny.

A Nigerian Superhero for the Global Stage

Africa’s storytelling tradition is one of the richest in the world, yet it has rarely been given the spotlight it deserves. With Iyanu, that’s finally changing. The show’s executive producer and creator, Roye Okupe, has spent years building a universe that honors African history while delivering an action-packed, visually stunning experience for audiences everywhere.

Bringing in Nigerian voice talent isn’t just a cool detail—it’s a crucial step in making sure the world hears these stories the way they were meant to be told.

The Future of African Animation

With 26 episodes across two seasons already confirmed, Iyanu is set to make waves. It’s a win not just for Nigerian representation, but for the entire African animation industry. And with major platforms like Cartoon Network and MAX backing it, this could be the beginning of a larger movement.

If you’ve been waiting for an animated series that brings African mythology, heart, and action to the global stage, Iyanu is the show to watch. Get ready—2025 is about to be the year of Nigerian superheroes.