The Continental Trailer: The Retro World Of John Wick With Even More Badassery

The trailer for the limited series prequel of John Wick is finally out, and fans are excited! Unfortunately, the Continental: From the World of John Wick, a Peacock original series, will not include Keanu Reeves, but the cast is still rather impressive. The first teaser offers a sneak peek at the three-part action-packed series that will center on the renowned Continental Hotel and explore its history. The Continental trailer shows an insane new world with incredible action and possibly some new stars.

The Continental Trailer Looks Amazing

The only rule that everyone (mostly) follows in the John Wick movies is that you can never fight at The Continental Hotel. A key component of the franchise, The Continental is a network of hotels that acts as a place of neutrality for all assassins to spend the night and where they may instantly forget all their differences. If you’ve ever wondered how The Continental started out or how Ian McShane’s Winston Scott, one of the series’ most significant characters, ended up controlling it, you’ll soon find out in the new show.

As mentioned in the synopsis,

‘The three-part event will be looking into the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centrepiece of the John Wick universe. This will be through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott as he is dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970s New York City. Here he has to face a past he thought he’d left behind.

Lots To Love In The Continental Trailer

The story follows a young Scott (Colin Woodell) in the narrative as he makes his way through the hotel’s underground and begins an exciting adventure to defend his brother from the multiple assassins that are chasing him. The trailer for the show is jam-packed with all the beloved Wick tropes, such as assassins jumping out of and into buildings as well as one specific assassin doing the splits while loading a pistol. It’s amazing and exciting for the fans who have been waiting for something like this.

Colin Woodell (The Purge) plays Winston Scott, the youthful version of the Continental Hotel owner portrayed by Ian McShane in the Keanu Reeves films. The Continental centers on the events around an assassins’ hotel in New York City. The current manager of the hotel and an underworld lord named Cormac played by Mel Gibson look like the main antagonist of the show. While Mel Gibson transformed into a hotel owner and criminal boss Cormac, Colin Woodell steps in for Winston.

The three-part limited series’ The Continental premieres on Peacock on September 22, 2023.

Are you excited to see the John Wick universe expand with The Continental? Let us know in the comments below.