Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff Faces Challenges but Offers Hope

Well, folks, it looks like the John Wick universe is getting a spin-off, and it’s called Ballerina. But hold your applause, because this one’s been hitting some sour notes. Starring the talented Ana de Armas, Ballerina was supposed to be a thrilling new chapter in the Wick-verse. Instead, early screenings have been more of a stumble than a pirouette.

Ballerina Movie is set to follow a female assassin, played by de Armas, within the world of John Wick. Imagine all the high-octane action and stylish gunfights but with a dash of grace and elegance. Sounds promising, right? Well, the reality seems a bit messier. Reports are saying it’s more of a “borderline imitation” of the original Wick films, but with a tone that’s all over the place.

The Production Rumors

The film has faced quite a journey. Originally slated for a June 7, 2024 release, Ballerina got pushed back to June 6, 2025. That’s a whole year’s delay, which usually means something’s up. Enter Chad Stahelski, the mastermind behind the John Wick franchise. He’s been called in to oversee production and even directed some new action sequences. Apparently, the movie needed a bit of a rescue mission.

Let’s not forget the additional cast members who joined during these “new shoots.” Yes, they added new characters late in the game. David Castañeda and Sharon Duncan-Brewster are the fresh faces we’ll see in this chaotic ballet. Ian McShane, reprising his role as Winston, didn’t hold back on his thoughts. On BBC’s The One Show, he mentioned that the reshoots were more like “newshoots.” Ouch.

Stahelski stepped in, supposedly to salvage what he could and protect the franchise. With Ballerina described as tonally inconsistent and poorly directed, it sounds like they had a lot to fix. The film, which began production in November 2022, hit post-production by February 2023. But given the disastrous screening, more reshoots might be in the cards. Lionsgate certainly can’t afford to release a dud, especially with a franchise as beloved as John Wick.

Despite the turmoil, there are reasons to be hopeful. Ana de Armas is a rising star, and with legends like Anjelica Huston and Ian McShane on board, the cast is solid. Plus, this film features the late Lance Reddick’s final performance as Charon, adding a bittersweet note to its release. And let’s not forget the cameo from Keanu Reeves himself.

A Brief History of the John Wick Franchise

The John Wick franchise kicked off in 2014 with Keanu Reeves as the titular character, a retired hitman seeking vengeance for the death of his dog. The film’s unique blend of stylized action, intricate world-building, and Reeves’ performance struck a chord with audiences. It spawned sequels that expanded the lore, introduced memorable characters, and raised the stakes. Directed by Chad Stahelski, the series is known for its top-notch choreography and relentless pace. As the franchise grew, it became a cultural phenomenon, leading to spin-offs like Ballerina and other upcoming projects.