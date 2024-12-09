Sister Wives is 2025 Oscar-Eligible Short

In the short film “Sister Wives” Director/Star Louisa Connolly-Burnham plays Kaidence, the wife of a polygamous husband (Mormon) who must welcome a new wife, 19-year-old Galilee, into her home. Mia McKenna-Bruce plays Galilee. This is actually streaming on Channel 14, which, I assume, is British, as it qualifies for Best British film and Best Actress at the Iris Prize competition. It is eligible for the Oscars and the BAFTA, which makes it the fifth of the five female-directed films I have most recently reviewed to qualify for the 2025 Academy Awards.

There is a plan to develop this story of love emerging between the two sister wives into a full length feature film in summer, 2025, with the Director/Star reprising her role. Connolly-Burnham is responsible for the HollyShort film “How to Have Sex”. She is currently working on the Netflix adaptation of an Agatha Christie work, “The 7 Dial Mystery” with Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman. The series was inspired by Broadchurch Creator Chris Chibnall.

PLOT

We learn that Kaidence was married to their mutual husband Jeremiah (Michael Fox) at age 14. Galilee is only 19, but she has a more adventurous spirit and actually has a cell phone (verboten in the community). Jeremiah is called away to Nevada for four weeks because Brother Amos is sick. While he is away, the sister wives play. Kaidence goes skinny dipping and learns that there is a whole world outside of her marriage, waiting for her.

The film was dark, making some things difficult to precisely determine. Director of photography was Angela Zoe Nei and the film could have benefited from more light in some of the scenes. We certainly can understand why the girls decide to bolt and strike out for freedom. Galilee, who had said, “I’ll be very happy here” instead makes both downtrodden women happy when she suggests escape. I did find it difficult to understand the ending scene with Galilee, Kaidence and a car. Whose car is it? How did they get it? Is someone assisting them in their desire to flee? Many questions.

CONCLUSION

I grew up in Amish country in Iowa. This one was not hard to believe or imagine. This was the fifth short directed by a woman. It didn’t involve filming entirely in a car, but there is a scene at the end where the two escaping wives take off in a vehicle. I wish them good fortune!