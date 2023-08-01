It’s time to check in to The Continental…

After a group of Russian thugs steal his car and kill his puppy (Gifted to him by his late wife Helen), revenge shows its face for John Wick (Keanu Reeves). The bad news for the Russians in the first John Wick movie is that Wick was actually one of the best assassins to ever be. He spends the remainder of the movie gruesomely hunting down those who dared to cross his path initially, however, this has consequences that in turn escalate into four action-packed movies in total.

By his fourth outing, he has killed more mercenaries and “bad guys” than you can possibly imagine, and during this journey, he meets some of the coolest villains ever, including, but not limited to Caine (Donnie Yen), Zero (Mark Dacascos), Viggo Tarasov (Michael Nyqvist), Ares (Ruby Rose). Alongside this, director Chad Stahelski – who has a stack of experience as a stuntman – teamed up with Keanu Reeves to give us some of the best action sequences ever, you’ve got Keanu eternally flying downstairs in Chapter 4, the dragons’ breath almost video game like the scene in the same movie, numerous motorcycle chases, horse chases, the list really goes on and on and on. When a John Wick movie starts, it barely gives its viewers time to eat their popcorn with its constant, relentless action.

At the heart of the franchise is a hotel called The Continental, a safe space for assassins with its own set of rules, one of those being that no combat can take place within its walls. Held up by Winston (Ian McShane) and Charon (Lance Reddick), it’s an intriguing and crucial part of the story, so much so that it’s now landed its own TV show, simply called, The Continental!

After a perfect ending in John Wick: Chapter 4, fans were still unsurprisingly wanting more, and now they have it, in the form of a three-part prequel event, set in the infamous Continental. The show will be released through Peacock on September 22nd. Based in a 70s New York City we are going to see what life was like before the era of John Wick. It will follow a much younger Winston (Colin Woodell) on his journey to acquiring The Continental, alongside a whole host of interesting characters, including a younger version of Charon (Ayomide Adegun), The Adjudicator (Katie McGrath) and Lou (Jessica Allain). Possibly the biggest actor to be announced for the show so far is Mel Gibson as kingpin Cormac, a personality that will certainly cause menacing trouble for Winston. The show promises action (A LOT of action), and an important story, and we hope that it can potentially act as a suitable warm-up before any future John Wick movie marathon. Finally, it’s great to see that Chad Stahelski is on board as an executive producer, as this will surely help keep the show in tune, with that gritty, slick style that fans have come to expect.