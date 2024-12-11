Charlie Vickers and Morfydd Clarke Discuss The Rings of Power Season 2

Fans of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been waiting with bated breath for the explosive new season, and if you’re anything like me, it’s the dynamic between Galadriel and Sauron that’s kept you hooked. To dive deeper into this epic saga, I had the pleasure of speaking with The Rings of Power stars Charlie Vickers (Halbrand/Sauron) and Morfydd Clarke (Galadriel). Their take on the evolving relationship between these iconic characters will make you rethink everything you thought you knew about darkness and light in Middle-earth. Let’s just say, things are about to get real… and complicated.

A Tug of War Between Power and Possibility

When I asked about the relationship between Galadriel and Sauron from season one and how it evolves into season two, the actors’ perspectives were as thought-provoking as you’d expect.

Charlie (playing Sauron) reflected on the relationship as two extremes, which, to be fair, sounds about right for Galadriel and Sauron, one trying to save Middle-earth, the other trying to dominate it. But the interesting bit? They aren’t as different as you might think.

“Galadriel shows him possibilities he couldn’t even imagine,” Charlie said, referring to how the two characters initially align, albeit in a twisted way. “She brings light and goodness, but Sauron sees in her a way to control others. It’s all about power.” If you thought they were ever on the same side, think again, season two will make that clear as the characters’ motivations drift apart.

Morfydd Clarke chimed in, explaining how Galadriel’s journey has become more introspective, especially after the events of season one. “She has to fight her own cynicism,” Morfydd said. “It’s about believing things can get better, even when you don’t know if they will.”

But let’s not sugarcoat it, this isn’t some sunshine-and-rainbows character arc. Galadriel, just like Sauron, has her flaws, and Morfydd brings a perfect balance of strength and vulnerability to the character.

A Power Struggle with a Side of Humility

Now, if you thought playing the dark lord was all fun and games, think again. For Charlie, portraying Sauron in season two was about embracing a different side of the character. Gone is the sleek, brooding Halbrand from season one; Sauron has a new look, a new walk, and a new voice. But the internal struggle remains. “He’s still trying to save Middle-earth, just in his own way,” Charlie explains, but with less altruism and more… control.

For Morfydd, season two presented Galadriel in a different light. She’s been humbled, much like the elves around her, which Morfydd found fascinating. “It’s fun playing a character who’s so powerful but is brought low,” she said. “Galadriel now has to deal with the consequences of her actions and the reality of Middle-earth’s imperfections.”

Characters You Can’t Help But Relate To

So, what do Charlie and Morfydd have in common with their characters? Well, turns out, there’s more overlap than you might think, at least in the organizational sense. Charlie admitted he likes things “ordered,” just like Sauron, who despises wasteful friction. “It makes him sound conflict avoidant,” he joked, “but he’s definitely not avoiding anything.” That’s Sauron for you, everything’s gotta run like a well-oiled machine.

Morfydd, on the other hand, shared that she struggles with cynicism in real life, much like Galadriel, but she holds onto the belief that things can always improve. “It’s been wonderful to play a character that keeps me on my toes,” she reflected.

The Iconic Scene That Stole the Show

You’d think a show like The Rings of Power would be all about dragons, epic battles, and breathtaking landscapes. And don’t get me wrong, there’s plenty of that. But some of the most powerful moments come from the smaller, more intimate scenes.

Morfydd brought up her favorite moment from season two, the conversation between Galadriel and Elrond, where Galadriel is struggling to keep hope alive in a world that seems to be falling apart. “You’ve got to keep striving for things to be better, even if you don’t think you’re going to win,” she said, summarizing the scene perfectly. It’s the kind of moment that gives you chills, even if you’re not an elf.

Meanwhile, Charlie was all about his own character’s death scene. “It’s canon! I was shooting arrows, impaling people with spears, it was incredible,” Charlie recalled, almost as if he was still reveling in the sheer joy of playing such a legendary villain.

The Takeaway: A Dark Dance Between Galadriel and Sauron

As we wrapped up the interview, it was clear that season two of The Rings of Power is about far more than just the epic clash between good and evil. It’s about the fine line that separates them, and how even the most noble of intentions can be twisted by despair and power. Charlie and Morfydd’s insights into their characters’ journeys were as enlightening as they were entertaining. Whether it’s the shifting relationship between Galadriel and Sauron or the ever-deepening struggle within each character, one thing’s for sure, season two is going to keep us all on the edge of our seats.