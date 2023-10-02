Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon Will Release October 20th

In conjunction with Paramount Pictures, Apple Original Films unveiled the key art for Martin Scorsese’s eagerly awaited Killers of the Flower Moon. Along with the art Apple also announced that the movie will make its Apple TV+ debut after its worldwide theatrical run beginning October 6th. The movie will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 20th.

Killers Of The Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone, made its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The movie was met with a prolonged standing ovation as well as acclaim from critics. The movie also features Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, and Tantoo Cardinal in various roles.

Martin Scorsese directed Killers Of The Flower Moon with Scorsese and Eric Roth working together to adapt from David Grann’s best-selling book. The movie is set in 1920s Oklahoma and tells the story of the Reign of Terror. This was a string of horrifying crimes committed by the oil-rich Osage Nation that included the serial killings of its members. The Osage Nation became some of the richest people in the world overnight as a result of oil at the turn of the 20th century. White settlers were attracted to these Native Americans’ wealth right away, and they used their influence to coerce, extort, and steal as much Osage money as they could before turning to murder.