The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Trailer Debuts Today!

Fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic world have new reasons to celebrate. The anime feature The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim released its first trailer. This trailer offers a thrilling glimpse into Middle-earth’s rich history. New Line Cinema’s original anime will bring fans back to the legendary realm. The film explores untold stories and characters that shaped the world before The Lord of the Rings Trilogy.
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Trailer:
A Return to Middle-earth
A Stellar Voice Cast
The film boasts a talented voice cast, including Luke Pasqualino as Wulf, and the return of Miranda Otto, who reprises her role as Éowyn, the Shieldmaiden of Rohan, serving as the story’s narrator. The ensemble also features Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaun Dooley, Michael Wildman, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna, and Janine Duvitski.
A Masterpiece in the Making
Mark Your Calendars
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set to be a cinematic event, bringing Tolkien’s world to life in a new and exciting way. Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be released in theaters nationwide on December 13, 2024, with international releases beginning on December 11, 2024. Fans of Middle-earth won’t want to miss this epic tale of bravery, betrayal, and the enduring legacy of the Rohirrim.
