The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Trailer Debuts Today!

Award-winning filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama directs The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. He is known for Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex. The story unfolds 183 years before the events of the original trilogy. The film centers on Helm Hammerhand, the mighty King of Rohan, voiced by Brian Cox. It tells the story of his house’s heroic last stand at Helm’s Deep, a fortress recognized from The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

The narrative follows Helm as he leads his people against Wulf, a cunning and ruthless Dunlending lord. Wulf seeks vengeance for his father’s death. As the situation becomes dire, Helm’s daughter, Héra, voiced by Gaia Wise, emerges as a key leader. She plays a crucial role in resisting Wulf’s forces. Her bravery and determination become central to her people’s survival. This tale highlights courage, sacrifice, and resilience.