Catalina Sandino on FROM Season 3 Finale: Twists, Loss, and Questions

When it comes to a show like FROM, where every answer spawns three new questions, no one keeps us on the edge of our seats quite like Catalina Sandino. I had the pleasure of speaking with the powerhouse actress about the FROM Season 3 Finale, and let me tell you, she brought the same energy and intrigue that makes her character Tabitha unforgettable.

If you’re not caught up yet, grab a snack and some emotional support because spoilers are coming faster than the man in yellow can swing a knife.

Tabitha’s Big Twist: Reincarnation Revelation

One of the finale’s biggest jaw-droppers was the reveal that Tabitha is the reincarnation of Miranda. Yup, the writers really said, “Let’s bend minds today!” Catalina admitted that the twist made her do “mental gymnastics,” and honestly, same.

“I mean, it all makes sense,” she said, reflecting on Tabitha’s tender relationship with Victor from the start. “It’s brilliant because they’ve been building to this since season one. The motherly moments, the calming presence—it all clicks now that we know who she really is.”

It’s wild to think about how much Tabitha’s character has been foreshadowing this twist. Catalina’s genuine awe at the storytelling reminded me why FROM fans are so hooked.

The Tragic Death of Jim

And then there’s Jim’s death. The man just wanted to figure out whose voice was on the radio, but curiosity doesn’t just kill cats because it takes down dads too. “It’s going to be heartbreaking,” Catalina said. “Tabitha has lost a child, and now a husband. How is she supposed to keep going?”

She hinted that Tabitha’s journey forward will be an emotional rollercoaster. Between grieving Jim, dealing with her kids (one’s apparently lighting up behind her back), and leading the charge for survival, Tabitha’s plate is fuller than a buffet on Thanksgiving.

What’s Next for Tabitha?

So what does Catalina hope to see for Tabitha in a potential Season 4 (knock on wood)? “This is something I’ve been thinking about,” she shared. “She has to cope while being the responsible parent, but it’s going to be tough for the family.”

While she didn’t spoil anything, she expressed hope that some of the events might just be nightmares. A little dream-sequence magic wouldn’t hurt, right?

The Mystery That Keeps on Giving

Catalina also dove into the mysteries she’s most intrigued by. “The kids and the symbols. Why are they there? What do they mean?” she asked. Honestly, same, Catalina. Same.

Her theory? Well, she’s not much of a theorizer herself. “If I rationalize it all, it takes away the surprise. I just go with the flow and let the story unfold,” she explained.

Why We’re All FROM Obsessed

What stands out most about Catalina Sandino Moreno is how much she appreciates the show’s layered storytelling. Even as a performer, she’s constantly surprised by the twists. It’s this level of unpredictability that keeps us tuning in week after week.

Catalina’s passion for her role and the series as a whole shines through, making it clear why Tabitha’s journey resonates with fans.

Final Thoughts

As we say goodbye to FROM Season 3, the lingering mysteries, emotional gut-punches, and Catalina Sandino Moreno’s stellar performance leave us hungry for more. Whether it’s uncovering the truth about those creepy kids or figuring out what’s next for Tabitha, one thing is certain: FROM isn’t done playing with our emotions.

Catalina, you’ve left us shaken (in the best way possible). Let’s hope we see you and the gang back in Season 4, unraveling more mysteries and breaking our hearts all over again.