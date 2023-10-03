Apple TV’s ARGYLLE Trailer Is Matthew Vaughn Unleashed!

The Argylle trailer for Apple TV Plus teases what to expect from the Henry Cavill spy adventure. Matthew Vaughn, best known for creating the Kingsman franchise, returns with the espionage genre with his upcoming comedic action-adventure movie. Even though it might seem like it would take a lot of work to make Henry Cavill look like a huge dork, the trailer for director Matthew Vaughn’s new meta-spy comedy Argylle shows that all it takes is a velveteen jumper and a merciless trip to SuperCuts.

Argylle Trailer Shows Off A Packed Cast!

The cast of Argylle is impressive including Henry Cavill, Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, and Dua Lipa. This is Lipa’s second feature film; after debuting in Barbie with Cena.

In the upcoming film Argylle, director Matthew Vaughn continues his signature style of blending over-the-top violence, humor, James Bond-esque style, and eccentric characters, similar to his previous Kingsman movies. However, in this new story, the focus shifts from a spy organization to Elly Conway (played by Bryce Dallas Howard), a secluded author of espionage novels. When her Argylle book series begins to parallel real-world events, Elly becomes embroiled in a global adventure as a criminal organization recognizes the uncanny resemblance between her fictional plots and their nefarious plans.

Matthew Vaughn Showcases A Different Kind Of Spy Movie

The film explores how Elly, the reclusive spy novelist, is unexpectedly drawn into the world of espionage. Even though she created Argylle (Cavill), a lantern-jawed agent with a widow’s peak situation so high and tight you’d think it was a hairpiece, nothing in Elly’s life has prepared her for the arrival of flesh and blood agent Aiden (Sam Rockwell). Who demands that she accompany him if she wants to live. They are forced to join Aiden for what appears to be a wild ride that somehow involves John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, Dua Lipa, and Catherine O’Hara due to other gun-wielding g-men and criminals hot on their trail. Elly (and her carrier-bound cat) have no choice but to do this.

While the trailer for Argylle may come off as lighthearted and humorous, it appears that the film intends to satirize the spy genre, drawing inspiration from films like Netflix’s Red Notice. This approach carries some risk, considering the mixed quality of such movies. However, this gamble could yield positive results when Argylle releases.

Argylle releases in theatres on February 2nd, 2024, followed by availability on Apple TV Plus later .

What did you think of the Argylle trailer? Let us know in the comments below.