Ellen Kuras on LEE: Bringing Lee Miller’s Story to Life

Ellen Kuras isn’t just a filmmaker; she’s a storyteller who knows how to weave history, art, and emotion into a cinematic tapestry. Her latest film, LEE, starring the incomparable Kate Winslet, dives into the complex life of Lee Miller. Miller, once a model, turned her lens on the world, capturing some of the most harrowing moments of World War II.

I had the pleasure of sitting down with Ellen to discuss LEE and her journey in bringing this layered story to life. Spoiler alert: Ellen’s passion for telling women’s stories is as captivating as the film itself.

Celebrating a Trailblazer

Ellen’s accolades extend beyond her impressive filmography. She’s set to receive the Kosciuszko Foundation Pioneer Award this December, celebrating her contributions as a trailblazing Polish-American artist. This honor comes after her 2021 ASC Lifetime Achievement Award, further solidifying her status as a groundbreaking force in cinema. When I congratulated her, Ellen humbly credited the collaborative spirit that has fueled her career, saying, “True collaboration and inclusion offer the opportunity to have a better world.”

A Film That’s More Than a Biopic

From the jump, Ellen was clear: LEE is not your run-of-the-mill biopic. “We wanted to make it bigger than that,” she explained. “This film has universal themes that resonate today.” And she’s right! Lee Miller’s defiance of societal norms mirrors the challenges many women still face.

Ellen’s approach to the narrative was meticulous. She worked closely with Kate Winslet, who also produced the film, to ensure it captured Miller’s journey authentically. “Kate and I both wanted to get her story out there,” Ellen said. And they did so with nuance, exploring Miller’s evolution from a model to a war correspondent who documented the atrocities of World War II.

The Challenges of Independent Filmmaking

Ellen didn’t sugarcoat the uphill battle of financing an independent film. “Getting LEE made was like putting together a jigsaw puzzle, with pieces scattered across countries,” she quipped. Along with Kate, she created a director’s deck and a sizzle reel to secure funding.

This hustle paid off, but Ellen was quick to highlight the importance of collaboration. “It really took a village, especially a village of women who believed in this story.”

Capturing the Unseen

Ellen’s background as a cinematographer shines through in LEE. She recreated Miller’s iconic photographs, letting viewers experience history through Miller’s eyes. For example, a pivotal scene set in a concentration camp uses Miller’s real-life photographs, grounding the film in raw, emotional truth.

“It was about showing the moments Lee captured, but also the emotional weight behind them,” Ellen shared. This attention to detail gives the film its haunting beauty and emotional depth.

Kate Winslet’s Transformative Performance

Kate Winslet doesn’t just play Lee Miller, she becomes her. Ellen raved about Kate’s commitment, especially during scenes depicting Miller in her later years. “She fully inhabited the character, down to the way she got up from a chair,” Ellen said. The result? A performance that’s already generating Oscar buzz.

Lessons From Lee

When asked what modern audiences can learn from Lee Miller, Ellen didn’t hesitate. “She was a trailblazer who refused to accept the rules society tried to impose on her,” Ellen said. “Her story reminds us to trust our voices and challenge conventions.”

That’s a message we can all stand behind, especially in a world that often feels like it’s stuck in the past.