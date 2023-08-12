Marvel Studios Apparently Had A Wiccan TV Series In Development

It seems that Marvel Studios had been working on a Wiccan TV series before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. We’ve all known about Joe Locke‘s role as a Wiccan in Agatha: Coven of Chaos for some months, but it seems that Marvel Studios has plans for Billy Kaplan beyond the WandaVision spin-off. Before the WGA strike, a TV series centred on Wicca was in development, according to scooper Daniel Richtman.

Wiccan TV Series Would Be 3rd Show Spinning Out Of WandaVision

Billy is the fictional son of The Vision and Wanda Maximoff, as seen in WandaVision. When the Scarlet Witch destroyed the Hex around Westview in the WandaVision finale, she also erased Billy and his twin brother Tommy from existence. Although comic book readers might be able to recognize their adolescent equivalents as Young Avengers Wiccan and Speed, it is not as if they magically managed to live and then just grew up after disappearing. In the comics, the spirits of Wanda’s children occupied Billy Kaplan and Thomas Shepard after she lost them, after similarly creating them with her Chaos Magic.

The reincarnated twins were given extraordinary powers by their ‘mother’. This is why they both are and aren’t the Avenger’s children. In Agatha: Coven of Chaos, we might as well presume that something will transpire that enables Agatha to find Billy. She could be hoping to train the youngster or she might be wishing to use his skills for herself. We’ll have to wait until that show to see how it all plays out.

The SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strike Impacted Wiccan TV Series

The Wiccan TV series report comes from frequent scooper Daniel Richtman, who has been right a lot. Despite the Wiccan show, currently, there don’t seem to be any such plans announced for Speed, but Wiccan is set to be a major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a rough adaptation of The Children’s Crusade, if this project truly materializes, wager on it focusing on Wiccan locating his brother and maybe even locating the Scarlet Witch.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the next Disney+ series from the MCU, will premiere on the streaming service. Coven of Chaos was originally scheduled to launch on Disney+ by the end of 2023. However, it joined the long line of MCU projects to experience several delays.

Marvel Studios intends to release Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+ at some time in 2024.

