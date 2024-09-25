Prime Video Releases New Trailer for “Cross” Starring Aldis Hodge

Cross follows Alex Cross, a forensic psychologist and detective with a unique ability to understand the minds of killers. He uses his expertise to solve brutal crimes, often uncovering deep, psychological motives. Hodge’s portrayal of Alex Cross brings a powerful intensity and emotional depth to the character, making this series one to watch.

A Stellar Cast and Creative Team

Aldis Hodge leads a talented ensemble cast that includes Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Ryan Eggold, and others. Hodge, who also serves as a producer, is joined by showrunner Ben Watkins, who crafted this dark and thrilling adaptation.

Behind the camera, James Patterson, along with a top-notch production team from Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios, ensures that Cross will deliver the same pulse-pounding suspense and high-stakes drama that fans of the novels have come to expect.

Renewed for a Second Season

In an exciting announcement, Prime Video has already renewed Cross for a second season, even before the first has aired. This early renewal demonstrates Prime Video’s faith in the show’s potential and has only increased the buzz around its upcoming release.

Where to Watch

You can catch Cross starting November 14, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video. All eight episodes will be available for streaming in more than 240 countries and territories. Don’t miss out on what is sure to be one of the most thrilling crime dramas of the year!