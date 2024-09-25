Prime Video Releases New Trailer for “Cross” Starring Aldis Hodge

Prime Video has officially dropped the trailer and first-look images for its much-anticipated crime drama series, Cross, based on the best-selling Alex Cross novels by James Patterson. Starring Aldis Hodge as the brilliant detective Alex Cross, the series will premiere on November 14, 2024, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Cross Trailer:
