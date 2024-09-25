Trailers
Cross Prime Video Aldis Hodge

Prime Video Releases New Trailer for “Cross” Starring Aldis Hodge

By
September 25, 2024
3 min read
In Trailers

Prime Video has officially dropped the trailer and first-look images for its much-anticipated crime drama series, Cross, based on the best-selling Alex Cross novels by James Patterson. Starring Aldis Hodge as the brilliant detective Alex Cross, the series will premiere on November 14, 2024, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Cross Trailer:

 

Cross follows Alex Cross, a forensic psychologist and detective with a unique ability to understand the minds of killers. He uses his expertise to solve brutal crimes, often uncovering deep, psychological motives. Hodge’s portrayal of Alex Cross brings a powerful intensity and emotional depth to the character, making this series one to watch.

A Stellar Cast and Creative Team

Aldis Hodge leads a talented ensemble cast that includes Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Ryan Eggold, and others. Hodge, who also serves as a producer, is joined by showrunner Ben Watkins, who crafted this dark and thrilling adaptation.

Behind the camera, James Patterson, along with a top-notch production team from Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios, ensures that Cross will deliver the same pulse-pounding suspense and high-stakes drama that fans of the novels have come to expect.

Renewed for a Second Season

Cross Prime Video Aldis Hodge

Ryan Eggold as Ed Ramsey, Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross, and Samantha Walkes as Elle Monteiro. Photo Credit: Keri Anderson/Prime Video.

In an exciting announcement, Prime Video has already renewed Cross for a second season, even before the first has aired. This early renewal demonstrates Prime Video’s faith in the show’s potential and has only increased the buzz around its upcoming release.

Where to Watch

You can catch Cross starting November 14, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video. All eight episodes will be available for streaming in more than 240 countries and territories. Don’t miss out on what is sure to be one of the most thrilling crime dramas of the year!

alex cross aldis hodge amazon studios (2)

Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Share this Story

About

Emmanuel is a Rotten Tomatoes Approved, Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He's contributed to other outlets such as ScreenRant andThe Wrap, and has been featured on television such as MSNBC. Be sure to join the other fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Contact with professional inquiries: [email protected] For The Movie Blog inquiries and advertisement contact: [email protected]
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette
Load More In Trailers

Check Also

Marvel Studios Debuts Teaser Trailer for Thunderbolts*

Marvel's Thunderbolts has dropped its first teaser trailer! Watch the MCU’s new misfit team in action before the film’s release on May 2, 2025.

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Powered by The Movie Blog