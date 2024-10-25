New Training Featurette Released for Gladiator 2

Paramount Pictures has just released an exciting training featurette for Gladiator II, giving fans a thrilling behind-the-scenes look at the intense preparation the cast has undergone to bring ancient Rome back to life. Directed by the legendary Ridley Scott, this long-awaited sequel promises a saga of power, vengeance, and redemption, continuing the epic story that captivated audiences in the original Gladiator. The film is set to hit theaters on November 22, 2024, in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and premium large formats for an immersive experience.
Director: Ridley Scott
Writer(s): Peter Craig, David Scarpa
Stars: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielson and Denzel Washington
