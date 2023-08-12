Dark Tower Reboot Still A Priority According To Mike Flanagan

Despite the strikes in Hollywood these days, Midnight Mass creator Mike Flanagan assures viewers that his streaming series of The Dark Tower reboot is still on schedule. Many anticipated productions have been put on hold as a result of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Similarly, Mike Flanagan’s work on creating The Dark Tower TV series for Prime Video may be on hold, but the director acknowledged that some actors had been “circling” the project earlier this year.

The Dark Tower Reboot Will Be On Prime Video

The Dark Tower reboot, according to The Haunting of Hill House director Mike Flanagan, is in excellent form. In an interview with Fangoria, the horror director provided details on the project. Despite the current SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, Flanagan said he couldn’t be happier with the project’s present state. In reality, the filmmaker is ready to start production as soon as he can on his adaptation of Stephen King’s famous novel series.

Flanagan had mentioned that he felt good about where he was and how he had every reason to believe that it would be priority number 1 on the other side of the strike. He has also continued teasing his take on what The Dark Tower would look like as he stated there would be some really exciting actors circling on it. He continues, saying he can’t yet reveal “some potentially groundbreaking approaches to the filmmaking of it” that the project’s crew has employed. In other words, any concerns Flanagan had about the project’s creation are mostly gone at this point.

Will The Reboot Link To A Broader Canon Of Stephen King?

Flanagan has remained positive about The Dark Tower’s progress in the months since then, saying that the first of the show’s five planned seasons is getting closer and closer to the small screen. The renowned director has even provided a thorough analysis of how he anticipates The Dark Tower reboot’s opening scene unfolding. He has even teased specific aspects of his idea for the film. Flanagan’s scene summary adhered closely to King’s original language, and he has since suggested that The Dark Tower series may also include references to King’s larger universe.

There are many well-loved works by Stephen King in his library. However, while many of them compete to be the favourite among fans and readers, his The Dark Tower series has received praise from both readers and critics while also serving as a unifying thread for many of his works. A big-screen adaptation of this story came out in 2017 after years of unsuccessful attempts to bring the idea to life, with the intention of setting the stage for an extensive franchise. The failure of the movie, both critically and commercially, prevented the series from moving forward. Fans of King’s work may now have another adaptation to look forward to, thanks to Flanagan’s assurance and proven track record.

No word yet on when the Dark Tower reboot will begin production.

Are you excited for the Dark Tower reboot from Mike Flanagan? Share your thoughts in the comments below.