Marvel Studios Debuts Teaser Trailer for Thunderbolts*

Marvel fans, it’s time to gear up! Marvel Studios has officially released the teaser trailer and poster for their upcoming film, Thunderbolts, which is set to hit theaters on May 2, 2025. This latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) introduces a group of anti-heroes and misfits, led by none other than Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh.

A Team of Misfits

The newly released trailer showcases Yelena Belova, leading a group of characters that will bring plenty of action and dark humor to the MCU. Joining her in the Thunderbolts team are familiar faces, including:

Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan)

Red Guardian (David Harbour)

John Walker (Wyatt Russell)

Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko)

Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen)

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus)

This unlikely band of anti-heroes must navigate their past traumas and relationships while working together to take on new threats.

Behind the Scenes

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts promises to deliver an exciting blend of action and irreverent humor. Kevin Feige serves as producer, while Scarlett Johansson, Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez are executive producers. The collaboration between this talented team promises to bring a unique take on the superhero genre.

Watch the Thunderbolts* Trailer

The teaser trailer gives a glimpse into the chaotic dynamic within the Thunderbolts team and sets the tone for what will undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated films of 2025. You can watch the official trailer here and get ready for a rollercoaster ride of emotions and action.

Release Date

Make sure to mark your calendars—Thunderbolts will hit U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready for this thrilling adventure from Marvel Studios!

Director:Jake Schreier

Writer(s): Joanna Calo, Lee Sung Jin, Eric Pearson

Stars: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen

Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!