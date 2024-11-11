Gladiator 2 – Chicago – Advance Screening

Would you like to see Gladiator 2 starring Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, and more? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Link 1: Click Here To Enter

Link 2: Click Here To Enter

Screener Details

Downtown Chicago

Tuesday, November 19th 2024

7:00PM

About Gladiator 2:

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

About Gladiator (2000):

Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” is a historical epic starring Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a skilled and noble Roman general. Betrayed by a power-hungry emperor, Maximus loses everything: his titles, his family, and his freedom. Forced into slavery, he’s thrust into the brutal world of gladiatorial combat. Through sheer skill and unwavering determination, Maximus rises through the ranks of the arena, earning the admiration of the crowd and the ire of his former enemy. As his fame grows, he draws closer to a final confrontation that will determine the fate of the Roman Empire.

Gladiator 2 Trailer:

Director: Ridley Scott

Writer(s):Peter Craig and David Scarpa

Stars: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger

Gladiator 2 comes to theaters on November 22, 2024. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!