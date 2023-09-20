The Continental Review: An Action-Packed Ride Into the Wick-Verse

One of the more unexpected welcomes from The Continental is the cast ensemble. There were so many new characters that were easy to love. Frankie, Winston’s brother played by Ben Robson, was a great addition. The exploration of Frankie’s complex relationship with his brother Winston added depth to the storyline. It left me yearning for more of Frankie’s captivating backstory. I kind of wished we got a bit more from Frankie because his internal conflict and his past seemed to be full of interesting stories.

Mel Gibson’s portrayal of Cormac, the unhinged antagonist, is a highlight. Initially, Gibson takes a few episodes to fully embrace his character, but by the midway point, he delivers a compelling performance reminiscent of the Kingpin from Netflix’s Daredevil series. His presence adds a layer of intensity to the series. Some of the main things I wanted to see from The Continental were the secrets and lore of this world. The series introduced something that might be gimmicky, but at the same time, it totally makes sense as to why/how people in the John Wick world are able to function in the manner that they do. Viewers also get a look at even more wild secrets that lie inside of the building itself. If you love action, then The Continental does not disappoint in that department. The series maintains the high-octane, choreographed action sequences that John Wick fans have come to expect. The showrunners clearly allowed the actors and stunt doubles to shine. The intense combat scenes were satisfying and none of the violence or for was held in check. Best of all, Night #3 of the series, delivers some of the most enjoyable and adrenaline-pumping action sequences.

The Bad:

One disappointment I had with The Continental was that there didn’t seem to be strong enough connections to the present-day characters in the movies. While Winston and Charon bridge the gap effectively, other characters could have benefited from cut scenes or flashbacks to establish stronger connections. For viewers like me, who haven’t committed every film character to memory, these reminders would have been appreciated.

There was one more issue with the series, although it is a minor one. In the final episode, there is a small reveal that happens during the climax of the episode. The issue was more so in the directing or editing because the reveal was already foreshadowed earlier in the episode. So when a certain confrontation happens with a group of people, you already know what’s going to happen. All this means is that there was a missed opportunity to give viewers an additional surprise had some of the scenes been shuffled around a bit differently.