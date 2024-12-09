The War of the Rohirrim Review: Middle-earth Meets Game of Thrones

The War of the Rohirrim takes us back to Middle-earth, but this time, it’s animated. While this stylistic shift might initially feel jarring for fans of the live-action Lord of the Rings films, the movie carves out its own niche with epic battles, iconic locations, and a political intrigue that feels straight out of Game of Thrones. Let’s dive into what works, what doesn’t, and why Hera is a character worth remembering.

Animated Middle-earth: A Bold New Look

Adapting Middle-earth into animation is no small feat, and it took me a moment to adjust. My brain is so used to Peter Jackson’s sweeping live-action vistas that it felt strange to see the familiar world rendered in this new format. However, the film’s visual style grows on you, especially when you see beloved locations like Helm’s Deep and Isengard brought to life.

The inclusion of these iconic settings helps anchor the story in Tolkien’s universe, and seeing oliphants in action is nothing short of thrilling. The film leans heavily on visual spectacle, delivering grand battles and awe-inspiring landscapes that pull you into the action.

Meet Hera: Middle-earth’s Fiery Redhead

At the heart of the story is Hera, a young princess with a rebellious streak that’s pure Éowyn energy. She wants to fight, but her father—a classic stubborn king—won’t let her. Hera’s determination and bravery make her an easy character to root for, and Gaia Wise brings depth and emotion to the role with a stellar voice performance.

Hera’s relationship with Wulf, her childhood friend, adds an intriguing layer of complexity. Their dynamic is charged with both loyalty and underlying tension. One standout scene between them feels like a deliberate nod to Game of Thrones’s infamous Joffrey and Stark girls moment, setting the stage for political drama to unfold.

Epic Battles and Emotional Stakes

This is where the movie truly shines. The battles are intense, grand, and emotionally impactful. From lethal archers to menacing oliphants, the action sequences are gripping. I didn’t expect to feel so invested in the fates of animated characters, but the casualties hit hard.

One of the most memorable moments comes when Hera’s horse—yes, even the horses get development—collapses from exhaustion at a critical moment. The stakes feel real, and the tension keeps you on edge.

The king’s arc, though predictable, is executed brilliantly. He transforms into a one-man army in his final stand, a sequence that’s as tragic as it is awe-inspiring. His death, freezing in place like a statue of defiance, is unforgettable.

Game of Thrones Vibes in Middle-earth

While the movie is set in Middle-earth, the storytelling feels more akin to Game of Thrones. Political intrigue, character betrayals, and dark twists dominate the narrative. Even the camaraderie between Hera and Wulf carries shades of Westeros.

This tonal overlap is both a strength and a drawback. On one hand, it adds a fresh dimension to Tolkien’s world. On the other, it can feel disconnected from the magic and lore that define The Lord of the Rings.

Familiar Faces and Cameos

The film makes a few attempts to tie itself to the larger Lord of the Rings saga. Saruman appears briefly with a one-liner, and the orcs are collecting rings for Mordor. These moments are fun but fleeting, feeling more like fan service than essential plot points.

Miranda Otto’s voice as Éowyn and Christopher Lee’s archival lines as Saruman are nostalgic touches that longtime fans will appreciate. These cameos, while enjoyable, don’t do much to deepen the story’s ties to Middle-earth’s larger mythology.

A Self-Contained Tale with Limited Impact

One of the movie’s downsides is its self-contained nature. While it provides a gripping narrative and high stakes, it doesn’t expand Middle-earth lore in a meaningful way. There’s no mention of Sauron, and while the film teases connections to the main saga, they never fully materialize.

This lack of broader impact might leave fans craving more. The backstory of Helm’s Deep is fascinating, but the movie doesn’t hint at any plans to explore this era further.

Final Thoughts: Worth the Journey

The War of the Rohirrim is a thrilling ride, packed with epic battles, emotional moments, and standout performances. While it feels more like Game of Thrones than traditional Lord of the Rings, it’s a worthy addition to Middle-earth’s cinematic legacy.

The film’s biggest strength is its ability to create tension and stakes, even in an animated format. Its biggest weakness? It doesn’t feel like it leaves a lasting mark on the larger saga. That said, Hera is a character I’d gladly follow into another battle—animated or otherwise.

