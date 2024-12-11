JD Payne and Patrick McKay Share Secrets Behind The Rings of Power

When you’re entrusted with one of the most beloved literary legacies in history, the stakes are high. That’s the position JD Payne and Patrick McKay found themselves in as showrunners of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. I had the privilege of speaking with the duo, and let me tell you, their passion for Middle-earth shines brighter than the light of Eärendil.

Right out the gate, Payne and McKay were gracious and full of energy. I couldn’t resist showing off my Rings of Power merch, to which they exclaimed, “Amazing! So cool!” It’s not every day you geek out with the creators of your favorite show.

Season Two: A Tale of Growth and Learning

Season one of The Rings of Power was, in their words, “a trial and error” phase. JD Payne explained, “You’re finding your people, discovering what the actors can do, and shaping the tone of the show.” They didn’t just settle for what worked; they doubled down on refining every aspect of the series. McKay added, “Season two took a big step up because everyone knew what they were making this time.”

One of the most notable takeaways was how the team learned to write specifically for the actors. “When you know someone can hit a fastball, you throw them a fastball,” said Payne. This tailored approach helped elevate performances across the board, making season two a richer experience for fans.

Sauron: The Ultimate Shape-shifter

One of my burning questions was about Sauron. How do you craft a villain who’s more than just a one-dimensional bad guy? Payne’s response was as chilling as it was enlightening: “Sauron doesn’t exploit weaknesses; he co-opts strengths. He’s a parasite, using the best parts of people to his own ends.”

In season two, we see this in his relationship with Celebrimbor. “It’s not an adventure like Sauron and Galadriel’s dynamic in season one. It’s psychological and emotionally violent,” said McKay. The two Charlies—Charlie Vickers (Sauron) and Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor)—deliver performances that are nothing short of mesmerizing. McKay noted, “Actors like that are the best special effect you could ever have.”

Tolkien’s Wisdom and Its Impact

Working in Tolkien’s world is no small feat, and Payne and McKay reflected on how the project has shaped them. McKay shared, “David Bowie said, ‘When you’re in water that’s too deep and you can’t feel the bottom, that’s when you do exciting work.’ That’s what this show does to us.”

Payne added, “Tolkien’s wisdom runs so deep. You can’t swim in those waters without being changed. You see parts of yourself in the characters you write, even the uncomfortable ones like Sauron.”

Fan Expectations and the Road Ahead

With a fan base as passionate as Tolkien’s, the duo knew they were walking a tightrope. “You think you know what you’re getting into, but you don’t,” McKay admitted. “This means different things to different people. It’s a balancing act of expectations and storytelling.”

While they couldn’t spill too much about season three, they hinted that Sauron’s evolution and relationships with key characters will continue to play a pivotal role. If season two is any indication, we’re in for a thrilling ride.

Final Thoughts

JD Payne and Patrick McKay’s journey through Middle-earth has been anything but ordinary. Their dedication to honoring Tolkien’s legacy while pushing the boundaries of storytelling is evident in every frame of The Rings of Power. As they continue to build this world, one thing is clear: the heart of Tolkien’s legendarium beats strongly in their hands.

If you haven’t dived into season two yet, what are you waiting for? Middle-earth is calling, and these showrunners are delivering magic.