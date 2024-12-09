Good One Review: A Quietly Powerful Drama

Good One is a compelling directorial debut from India Donaldson that delves into the intricacies of family dynamics, personal growth, and the unspoken tensions that often linger in shared silences. With an intimate setting, a minimalist narrative approach, and deeply resonant performances, the film invites viewers on a contemplative journey that lingers long after the credits roll. Starring Lily Collias, James Le Gros, and Danny McCarthy, the drama unfolds over a weekend camping trip in the Catskills, offering a poignant reflection on the fragility of relationships and the weight of unspoken words.

A Measured and Thoughtful Narrative:

Donaldson crafts a story that feels deceptively simple on the surface: a father, his daughter, and a family friend embark on a weekend in the wilderness. Yet beneath this premise lies a rich tapestry of emotions, unspoken tensions, and quiet revelations. The plot is light on conventional action but heavy on atmosphere and subtext, allowing the film to explore its themes with nuance and depth.

The dialogue is naturalistic, often reflecting the mundane exchanges of real-life relationships. Chris and Matt’s banter feels authentic, peppered with jokes that carry undercurrents of affection and occasional condescension. Meanwhile, Sam’s restrained reactions and subtle shifts in body language hint at her inner world, creating a compelling portrait of a young woman navigating the complexities of adulthood and familial expectations.

Lily Collias Shines as Sam:

Lily Collias delivers a standout performance as Sam, capturing the character’s quiet strength and vulnerability with remarkable precision. Through her subtle expressions and reserved demeanor, Collias conveys the weight of Sam’s emotions without overplaying them. Her interactions with her father, Chris (James Le Gros), and family friend, Matt (Danny McCarthy), are layered with tension and affection, showcasing her ability to navigate the film’s emotional complexities.

James Le Gros brings a sense of world-weariness to Chris, portraying a man who is both loving and flawed. His dynamic with Sam is central to the film’s emotional core, reflecting the challenges of a father-daughter relationship strained by unspoken grievances. Danny McCarthy’s portrayal of Matt is equally compelling, balancing humor with an underlying sadness that becomes more apparent as the story unfolds. Together, the trio creates a believable dynamic that drives the narrative forward.

A Cinematic Love Letter to Nature:

The Catskills serve as more than just a backdrop in Good One; they are a character in their own right. Cinematographer Wilson Cameron captures the beauty of the wilderness with sweeping shots of sun-dappled trails, serene rivers, and mist-covered mountains. These visuals provide a stark contrast to the emotional turbulence of the characters, emphasizing the solace and isolation that nature can offer.

The film’s sound design further enhances this connection to the environment. The rustling of leaves, the crackling of campfires, and the distant calls of birds create an immersive auditory experience that draws viewers into the world of the film. This meticulous attention to detail underscores Donaldson’s ability to use the natural setting to amplify the story’s themes of reflection and self-discovery.

Subtle, Character-Driven Storytelling:

Donaldson’s direction is understated yet deliberate, allowing the characters and their interactions to take center stage. The film’s pacing is unhurried, mirroring the rhythm of a hiking trip and giving the audience time to absorb the nuances of each scene. This approach may not appeal to viewers expecting high-stakes drama or overt conflict, but for those willing to engage with the film’s introspective tone, it offers a richly rewarding experience.

One of Good One’s strengths lies in its ability to navigate complex themes without resorting to melodrama. Issues such as generational divides, unspoken resentments, and the struggle for independence are explored with subtlety, leaving room for interpretation. The film trusts its audience to pick up on the nuances of the characters’ relationships, making it an engaging and thought-provoking watch.

Themes of Growth and Boundaries:

At its core, Good One is a film about boundaries—both physical and emotional—and the ways in which they are tested and redefined within relationships. Sam’s journey is one of self-discovery and empowerment, as she learns to assert her own needs and navigate the often murky waters of familial loyalty and personal boundaries. The film’s exploration of these themes feels authentic and relatable, grounded in the small, everyday moments that define our relationships.

The narrative also touches on the idea of generational cycles, with Chris and Matt representing two sides of fatherhood and masculinity. Chris’s teasing critiques and Matt’s self-deprecating humor serve as both bonding mechanisms and sources of tension, highlighting the delicate balance between affection and frustration in long-standing friendships.

A Few Hiccups in Execution:

While Good One excels in many areas, it is not without its flaws. The film’s deliberate pacing, while effective in creating a contemplative atmosphere, may feel sluggish at times, particularly for viewers accustomed to faster-paced dramas. Additionally, some of the supporting characters, such as the hikers encountered on the trail, feel underdeveloped, serving more as narrative devices than fully realized individuals.

There are moments where the film’s minimalist approach risks veering into ambiguity, leaving certain plot points or character motivations open to interpretation. While this may appeal to some viewers, others may find it frustrating, particularly in the film’s conclusion, which offers a sense of closure without tying up all loose ends.

A Promising Debut for India Donaldson:

As a debut feature, Good One showcases India Donaldson’s talent for crafting intimate, character-driven stories with emotional resonance. Her ability to balance humor and drama, combined with her keen eye for visual storytelling, marks her as a filmmaker to watch. The film’s quiet power lies in its ability to evoke universal emotions through specific, deeply personal moments, creating a story that feels both intimate and expansive.

Overall:

Good One is a quietly powerful drama that invites viewers to reflect on their own relationships and the unspoken tensions that shape them. With its strong performances, evocative visuals, and nuanced storytelling, the film is a testament to the power of subtlety and restraint in filmmaking. While it may not be for everyone, those who appreciate introspective, character-driven narratives will find much to admire in India Donaldson’s remarkable debut.

Acting - 8/10 8/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8/10 8/10

Plot/Screenplay - 8/10 8/10

Setting/Theme - 7.5/10 7.5/10

Watchability - 7/10 7/10

Rewatchability - 6.5/10 6.5/10 Overall 7.5/10 7.5/10