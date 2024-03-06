Lionsgate’s Going Television with John Wick and Twilight

Lionsgate, the studio that brought you the sparkly vampire saga “Twilight,” is making a bold move. They’re jumping into the animation game with a brand-new TV series based on the popular franchise! That’s right, Edward Cullen could be sparkling in a whole new way. Lionsgate is teaming up with powerhouse animation studio Thousand Sunny to bring “Twilight” to life in a fresh and animated format.

But wait, there’s more! Lionsgate isn’t just dipping its toes in the animation pool; they’re diving headfirst. They’ve also announced an original animated series called “The Continental,” which takes viewers deeper into the world of assassins established in the “John Wick” movies. Think of it as getting a peek behind the curtain of the ultra-exclusive assassin hotel, The Continental.

So, what can you expect from this animated venture? While details are still under wraps, it’s safe to say it will stay true to the spirit of the original “Twilight” story. We can expect thrilling adventures and maybe even some sparkly romance.

This move into animation is a smart one for Lionsgate. Animation allows them to reach new audiences and explore different creative avenues for this established franchise. Plus, let’s be real, who wouldn’t want to see Bella and Edward’s love story unfold in cartoon form?

Of course, there are some questions. How will the transition from live-action to animation work? Will the original actors voice their characters? These are all valid concerns, but Lionsgate has a proven track record of creating high-quality content, so we can trust they’ll deliver something worth watching.

So, keep an eye out for this upcoming animated series from Lionsgate. It might just surprise you and become your next favorite show. Whether you’re a “Twilight” team member, or simply someone who enjoys well-done animation, there’s something for everyone in this exciting new venture.

Source: Deadline