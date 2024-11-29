Get Ready to Binge! ZEE5 Global Unveils Black Friday Deals

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—no, not Christmas yet—but the ZEE5 Global Black Friday Sale! This year, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content is offering up to 30% off on subscription plans in key markets. Starting November 28 and running until December 1, this deal makes premium entertainment more affordable than ever. Whether you’re a fan of Bollywood blockbusters, gripping regional dramas, or binge-worthy Originals, ZEE5 Global has something for everyone.

Black Friday Just Got Better with ZEE5 Global

ZEE5 Global knows how to kick off the holiday season in style. For a limited time, viewers in the U.S., Canada, UAE, UK, and Australia can snag some of the best deals in streaming. With monthly plans starting at just $5.99 in the U.S., AED 9.99 in the UAE, £4.99 in the UK, and AUD 5.99 in Australia, your next binge-watch session just got a lot cheaper. Annual plans are also heavily discounted, with up to 30% off for the ultimate savings.

Why Choose ZEE5 Global?

With 200,000+ hours of on-demand content across 18 languages, ZEE5 Global is a treasure trove for lovers of South Asian entertainment. The platform features:

Blockbusters like RRR, The Kerala Story, Gadar-2, and Sam Bahadur.

Critically acclaimed Originals like Gyaarah Gyaarah and Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai.

Regional gems spanning Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and more.

“This Black Friday, we are thrilled to provide an exciting opportunity for new audiences to explore and enjoy our extensive library,” says Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5.

Binge Without Breaking the Bank

What sets ZEE5 apart isn’t just its content library but also its affordability. This Black Friday, you can turn your living room into a cinema for a fraction of the cost. Gather your family, whip up some popcorn, and enjoy:

Family-friendly viewing with shows and movies for all ages.

Daily fresh content, with over 100 hours added regularly.

Advanced features like seamless playback and AI-powered recommendations for a personalized experience.

“With our global reach, it is important that we offer a diverse content selection, and we are delighted to add more value to our viewers this Black Friday,” says Lucas Huang, VP Content Distribution at Whale TV.

How to Subscribe

Getting started is easy. Simply download the ZEE5 Global app from Google Play Store, iOS App Store, or access it directly at www.ZEE5.com. The platform is also compatible with Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TVs.

Why This Sale Is a Must-Grab

Streaming is the go-to entertainment choice, and ZEE5 Global makes it even better by offering unbeatable deals for Black Friday. Whether you’re revisiting classics or discovering new favorites, the ZEE5 library is a must-have for anyone craving diverse and high-quality content.