Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega: Comedy, Chaos, and Unexpected Love

ZEE5 Global is back with another binge-worthy offering, and this time, it’s all about hilarious misadventures, undercover missions, and unexpected romance. Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, starring Abigail Pande and Rishab Chadha, promises to be the romcom that leaves you in splits. Directed by Ankush Bhatt, the show premieres exclusively on ZEE5 Global on November 29.

A Marriage Made in Comedy Heaven

The plot revolves around Nikki (played by Abigail Pande) and Ashu (played by Rishab Chadha), two journalists who go undercover to expose a marriage court scam. Their mission takes a comedic turn when their fake marriage becomes legally binding. What follows is a whirlwind of hilarious misadventures, awkward encounters, and unexpected emotions as they try to navigate their newfound marital status.

Will Nikki and Ashu find a way out, or will they discover something deeper amidst the chaos?

“Packed with humor and heartfelt moments, Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions,” says Abigail Pande.

What Makes It a Must-Watch

Relatable Characters: The dynamic between Nikki and Ashu captures the essence of opposites attract, sprinkled with laugh-out-loud moments. Hilarious Plot: The story cleverly balances humor with heartfelt moments, making it an entertaining yet meaningful watch. Talented Cast: Abigail Pande and Rishab Chadha bring their A-game, delivering performances that elevate the comedy and drama.

“This show puts a fresh spin on the classic romcom, serving up banter, surprises, and heart in equal measure,” shares Rishab Chadha.

Director Ankush Bhatt’s Vision

Director Ankush Bhatt aimed to create a show that resonates with audiences on multiple levels. “My vision for this series was to showcase a beautiful story of unexpected love,” says Bhatt. The blend of humor and emotion ensures that viewers will be hooked from start to finish.

Why You Should Tune In

If you love romcoms that are equal parts hilarious and heartwarming, Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega should be your next watch. The trailer teases a perfect mix of comedic confusion and emotional depth, guaranteeing entertainment for every viewer.

“We’ve crafted a deliciously unpredictable treat of giggles, gasps, and feels just for you,” says Rishab Chadha.

How to Watch

Catch the premiere of Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega exclusively on ZEE5 Global starting November 29. Download the ZEE5 Global app or visit www.ZEE5.com for more details. With a star-studded cast and a storyline that promises plenty of laughs and unexpected twists, Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega is set to be your next favorite binge. Don’t miss the fun!