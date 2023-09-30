“Run The World,” “Heels,” and “Blindspotting” By STARZ, cancelled

Three of STARZ’s television series have been canceled. The news is now making the rounds about the premium channels’ announcement. The news is that it will not be moving forward with “The Venery of Samantha Bird“. The reports also state that the strikes are forcing the cancellation of the filming schedule for “Heels,” “Blindspotting,” and “Run The World” after each running for two seasons.

Multiple sources have confirmed this cancellation. The season two finale of each will now also serve as the series finale since all three premiered their sophomore seasons in 2023 and have now completed their runs. Below are summaries of each of the three series.

Heels: The Battle for Legacy and Identity in Small-Town Pro Wrestling

The central theme of Heels is the pursuit of dreams by men and women in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Someone has to play the hero and someone else has to play the villain, or the heel, in the ring. However, in the real world, those personalities can be difficult to uphold or to let go of. Following a family-owned wrestling promotion two brothers and rivals (Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig) battle over their late father’s legacy.

The series is produced by Lionsgate in association with Paramount Network Television, features a cast including Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, Roxton Garcia, and Chris Bauer.

Created, written, and executive produced by Leigh Davenport, “Run the World” follows a close-knit group of intelligent, funny, and vibrant Black women in their thirties who are best friends. They reside in Harlem and balance their careers, relationships, and personal growth while supporting each other. The show explores their journey as they aim for success while facing ups and downs in their careers and navigating the complexities of romance. At its core, the Starz series celebrates genuine friendship and the resilience to not just survive, but thrive together.

The series also stars Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, Stephen Bishop, and Tosin Morohunfola. Notable guest stars in season one included Erika Alexander, Nick Sagar, Jay Walker, and Tonya Pinkins.

Blindspotting: Navigating Life’s Chaos When the Unexpected Happens

The Starz TV show “Blindspotting” revolves around Ashley. In the show, Ashley is on the verge of attaining a middle-class life in Oakland. However, Ashley’s life is turned upside down when Miles, her partner for 12 years and the father of their child, is suddenly incarcerated. This unexpected turn of events forces her into a chaotic and humor-filled existential crisis. It’s humorous but Ashley has to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister.

Run The World: Pursuing Success and Friendship Through Life’s Ups and Downs

“Run the World” shows the exhilarating highs and heart-wrenching lows experienced by Whitney, Renee, and Sondi as they strive for success and dominance. Whitney embarks on a journey of self-discovery, determined to thrive in her life with or without Ola. Meanwhile, Renee and Sondi confront their desires for both love and career fulfillment. Whether they reconnect with past loves, taste the luxuries of wealth, or see their professional lives take unexpected turns, these resilient Black women, strengthened by their unbreakable friendship, will overcome any obstacle in their path.

Furthermore, STARZ has announced that they will not proceed with ‘The Venery of Samantha Bird,’ a series that had to pause filming due to strikes and still had two episodes remaining. The show, created by Anna Moriarty and featuring Katherine Langford in the lead role, will not be continued.

Perhaps the most well-known programs that Starz has hosted include Power, The Serpent Queen, Minx, and Outlander. Its back catalog has now lessened, though, as four of its original series have either been canceled completely or brought to an end. With The Venery of Samantha Bird no longer airing, only Heels, Run the World, and Blindspotting remain, with the most recent season serving as each of those shows’ final one.