‘The Crow’ Reboot Has Finished Production

The Crow reboot starring Bill Skarsgard has wrapped production. The Crow reboot has been in the works for a while with several actors attached to the project. This latest iteration stars Bill Skarsgard as Eric Draven and also features FKA Twigs and Danny Huston. Rupert Sanders is set to direct and Zach Baylin penned the script based on James O’Barr’s original graphic novel. The plot for the upcoming film is unknown at the moment. We expect that this film will follow a similar story to the original film series and graphic novel.

The Crow premiered in 1994 and starred Brandon Lee as Eric Draven. The beloved cult classic follows Eric Draven, a man who was brutally murdered but comes back to life as an undead avenger of his and his fiancée’s murder. The film had multiple sequels; however, none could quite capture the essence of the first film. The Crow was pure magic with fans and critics alike singing its praises. Maybe it was Lee’s performance or a combination of things. The film has great reviews with an 84% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and 90% from fans.

According to the website The Prague Reporter, The Crow reboot has officially wrapped filming in Prague. The 10-week-long production wrapped last week and was shot on location in many places in the Czech capital. The website is also reporting that one of the film’s major set pieces was shot at Prague’s Rudolfinum concert hall and features hundreds of extras in formal wear. Although we know next to nothing about the film, this news is sure to delight fans that have been clamoring for a reboot.

This is really exciting news for multiple reasons. First off, the film is actually happening! After a ton of false starts and rumors about which actor was starring it looks like we’re moving forward! And with Bill Skarsgard no less. Which I’m totally on board for. Secondly, we are finally getting some forward progress on the film. The Crow reboot is moving the chains so to speak and that is awesome. I loved the original film with Brandon Lee and I can’t wait to see what Skarsgard can do in the role. The story from the graphic novel is perfect so it should be a slam dunk if they didn’t mess with the formula too much. Sadly, The Crow doesn’t have a release date, but we’ll keep you posted with any updates.

Plot Synopsis: A modern re-imagining of the beloved character, The Crow, based on the original graphic novel by James O’Barr.

Source: The Prague Reporter