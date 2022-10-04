Loki Writer Michael Waldron Might Write Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios unveiled a plethora of new films and series at this year’s SDCC 2022. Two of which are the Avengers movies, Secret Wars and The Kang Dynasty, both set to release in 2025. Following the news, we also learned that Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Kang Dynasty with a script from Jeff Loveness (Rick And Morty, Ant-Man And the Wasp: Quantumania). On the other hand, there’s no confirmation on who’s yet directing Secret Wars. But a new report suggests a possible writer for the new movie. Insiders claim that writer Michael Waldron could write Avengers: Secret Wars.

While there’s been no official confirmation from Marvel Studios, a new Deadline report confirms that Waldron is in talks to write the script for the new Avengers movie. Insiders claim that having written Loki and the recent Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Waldron has built up a bit of trust within Marvel. So much so that the studio might entrust him with one of its most ambitious projects in Secret Wars.

The comic, Secret Wars, was published back in 1984. The storyline saw the Beyonder, a cosmic entity, kidnap several Marvel superheroes and villains from Earth. He teleported them to a different planet known as Battleworld. The Beyonder then forces all the heroes and villains to fight one another, promising the winners their greatest desires.

It was a Marvel Comics-wide event that saw characters like the Avengers, Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, the X-Men, Kang, Ultron, Dr. Doom, Deadpool, and countless others. The MCU version of Secret Wars will look different, given that many of these heroes have yet to make their MCU debut.

I found Multiverse Of Madness suffering from a lack of proper character development. And a story that didn’t properly to the larger MCU. While on the other hand, Loki was one of the better Disney+ Marvel series after WandaVision. Probably because it focused entirely on character drama against a larger backdrop. So I’m mixed on the news of Michael Waldron writing Avengers: Secret Wars.

Waldron was clearly the right choice to write Loki. Which didn’t rely too heavily on having to connect to the larger MCU. But the same issue caused a bit of a disconnect in Dr. Strange 2. So I’m concerned about Waldron’s ability to write a massive universe-encompassing story like Secret Wars. Especially given how heavily it most likely will have to connect to everything that is still yet to come, and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty as well.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens when Avengers: Secret Wars releases on November 7, 2025.

Source: Deadline.