Marvel’s ‘Blade’ On Hold And Multiple Projects Shift Release Dates

Marvel Studios has put Blade on hold and has also shifted release dates on other projects such as Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, and Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel Studios has been pumping movies out since 2008 and they rarely shift from their release dates. In fact, Marvel Studios is notorious for introducing entire slates of films and then sticking to said slates. Their plans are meticulous and usually go off without a problem. Now they have run into production problems on certain films, but nothing too major. That’s what makes the news of release date changes so alarming.

Marvel Studios has decided to pause Blade, According to The Hollywood Reporter, and has also shifted the release dates on Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, and Avengers: Secret Wars. Blade has been moved from November 3rd, 2023 to September 6th, 2024. The movie is currently looking for a director, thus the delay in the project. Deadpool 3 has moved from September 6, 2024, to November 8th, 2024. Fantastic Four Is moving from November 8th, 2024 to February 14th, 2025. Avengers: Secret Wars is moving from November 7th, 2025 to May 1st, 2026.

These changes in dates are a bit alarming given how exact Marvel is with planning release dates. Usually, you can set a watch to their slates, but this recent news kind of turns that idea on its head. I know that no company is infallible, but Marvel Studios was as close as you can get. They set their dates and those tend to be the release dates that come to fruition. I understand that it’s also not like these films were supposed to come out any time soon. These films are two years out at least, so the changes aren’t the biggest deal. Maybe it’s the Marvel fanboy in me, but any news that isn’t good news I always find a bit alarming. Hopefully, these dates stick and we’ll be enjoying quality Marvel Studios films for years to come.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter