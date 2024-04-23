Boy Kills World: A Mind-Bending, Ultra-Violent Trip (Review)

Looking for a movie that will blow your mind with its action sequences, then confuse you with its story, and leave you with a “wait, what?” feeling by the end? Look no further than this Boy Kills World review. This action-packed flick starring Bill Skarsgård is equal parts Deadpool, Kill Bill, and fever dream. The movie throws you right into the deep end. We’re introduced to “The Culling,” an annual purge where people are randomly chosen to be…well, culled. It’s a messed-up system, but hey, that’s the world we’re dealing with.

Enter Boy (Skarsgård), a mute and deaf young man raised by a mysterious Shaman (Yayan Ruhian) who looks suspiciously familiar (think “The Raid“). Shaman’s training methods are…unconventional, to say the least. The movie doesn’t waste time explaining why Shaman is training Boy, it just throws you into this bizarre student-teacher dynamic with heavy Star Wars vibes. We see Boy dodging everything from shuriken to cheese graters (seriously, that kitchen fight scene will scar you for life).

A Cast of Colorful Characters (and Some WTF Moments)

Sharlto Copley steals the show (seriously, is that even him?) as a villain who channels both Christian Bale and Michael Scott from “The Office.” Then there’s the mysterious Kill Bill-esque biker chick with a soft spot for kids (Famke Janssen) and Boy’s ever-present hallucination of his dead sister. Yeah, this movie doesn’t shy away from the weird.

The fight choreography is fantastic, with a healthy dose of gore that would make Sam Raimi proud. There’s a constant sense of danger, and Boy’s journey to get revenge is brutal and bloody. However, the movie isn’t perfect. The pacing drags a bit in the second act, and the constant inner monologue from Boy’s inner voice (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) gets tiresome. There are also some plot holes you could drive a truck through, like the strange decision to make one character completely unintelligible.

A Twist You Won’t See Coming (and a Shocking Origin Story)

Just when you think you’ve got the movie figured out, it throws a massive twist your way. Let’s just say there’s a whole lot of family drama going on, and Shaman might not be the good guy you thought he was. This revelation, coupled with a mind-blowing hallway fight scene (seriously, this movie is a contender for the best hallway scene of 2024!), makes the ending totally worth it.

“Boy Kills World” is a wild ride from start to finish. It’s a movie you watch for the insane action sequences, the WTF moments, and the sheer audacity of it all. Just don’t go in expecting a deep and meaningful story. This is pure, unadulterated entertainment, perfect for fans of comic book movies and anyone who wants to see Bill Skarsgård go full-on action hero (with a dash of mute rage).

The Origins of Boy Kills World

“Boy Kills World” is the directorial debut of Moritz Mohr. The film was first announced in 2019, with Skarsgård signing on shortly after. The script, based on an unpublished graphic novel, was praised for its dark humor and over-the-top violence. Filming took place in South Africa in 2022, and the movie was finally released in April 2024.