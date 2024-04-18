Boy Kills World Reaction: Mind-Blowing Action or Head-Scratching Mess?

I just saw the mind-bending action flick “Boy Kills World” and gotta unload my reaction before my brain explodes. This movie? This movie is NOT what I expected. At. All. Sure, with Sam Raimi producing, you know there’ll be blood, gore, and action so wild it’ll make your head spin. Trailers hinted at that too. But this? This is a whole other level.

Think Deadpool meets Kill Bill, throws in a mute assassin with a serious revenge streak, and that’s Boy Kills World. Let me tell you, it’s a wild ride. The action scenes? Pure fire. Especially the final throwdown. You’ll be muttering “what the…” the entire time, but in a good way. This movie joins the “greatest hallway fight scene” conversation, for real. They even manage to throw a little twist in there to keep things fresh.

Initial Thoughts

The fight choreography? A major win. These aren’t just your typical hero-beats-up-bad-guys snooze fests. Sometimes our boy gets his butt kicked! There are moments where you’ll swear he shouldn’t even be standing, but he digs deep and pulls it off. Classic Jackie Chan vibes, you know what I mean?

Now, the pacing? A bit all over the place. The story takes some weird turns, and there’s a bunch of stuff that just…doesn’t get explained. Left hanging, you know? But here’s the thing: The ending. It kinda fixes everything. Seriously, stick around for the credits. They tie things up in a way that makes all the weirdness worth it.

So, Final verdict?

“Boy Kills World” is bonkers. Cool, confusing, action-packed bonkers. While I might recommend catching it on streaming instead of the theater, either way, you’re in for a wild ride. Check out my video above for a deeper dive into this crazy movie! Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more flick chats!

Boy Kills World Official Site